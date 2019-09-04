Alex Scott outlines how she has changed her use of plastic

Sky Ocean Rescue Ambassador Alex Scott has outlined ways in which she has changed her use of plastic in the past year, and how sport can help.

Two main things...

"I think the two main things I've changed that are notable in my day-to-day life is carrying my water bottle, everywhere I go. It's so simple, but it also improves my lifestyle as I constantly want to fill up my water bottle.

"Secondly, having a tote bag. I'm not using plastic bags. Even supermarkets, making that small change, getting people to think about the 'why' as well. It's the habitual change too."

Adults important, too

"It's important for adults, too. I think it can be easier to change younger mindsets, because it's something they're learning and it's exciting. When you're older, you're often set in your ways. People must understand the importance.

"For example, going to get a coffee every day, how about I have my own coffee mug? That can be yours, it can be personalised. Small changes like that can have huge impacts.

"The kids' energy to help on this is so infectious. They wanted to go home and educate their parents about what it means."

How sport can impact

"I think sport and football in particular can play a big role in helping reduce plastic use. I remember being at the Arsenal training ground and seeing all players have their own water bottle. It can be personalised, and becomes part of your kit, like a pair of boots.

"Players can buy into it more, use their platforms in the right way, and impact so many people. They are so impressionable."

Sky Ocean Rescue

More than eight million tonnes of plastic is thrown away each year and washed out to sea.

It takes centuries to break down. It's eaten by marine creatures. And it's in our food chain. Your seafood supper may have a synthetic garnish. Scientists just don't know what effects it has on our health.

Sky Ocean Rescue is doing something about it. To get involved, visit the campaign website here. You can also watch our documentary, A Plastic Tide.