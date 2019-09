Tackling Racism on Sky Sports News: Watch all shows so far

Catch up with all of the shows so far in Sky Sports News' Tackling Racism series...

1. Tackling Racism

2. Tackling Racism: The Media

3. Tackling Racism: Grassroots

4. Tackling Racism: Antisemitism

5. Tackling Racism: Women

6. Tackling Racism: British Asians