Premier League clubs dominate FIFA FIFPRO Men's World11 shortlist

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling have both been included on the shortlist

Premier League clubs have the most players on the FIFA FIFPRO World11 55-man shortlist for the first time since 2009.

English sides replace Spanish clubs with the biggest representation on the list - 21 players appeared for a Premier League club last season, while 20 played for teams in La Liga.

European champions Liverpool and Premier League holders Manchester City lead the way for English clubs. Liverpool defender and current UEFA Men's Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk is included, while City forward Sergio Aguero returns to the shortlist for the first time since 2016.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne feature on the shortlist

Liverpool's Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino all make their debuts on the list, along with City's Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

Tottenham duo Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son also make their first appearances.

More than 23,000 professional footballers voted for this year's World11, selecting one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who were the best in their position during the 2018-2019 season.

0:36 Van Dijk paid tribute to his Liverpool team-mates after beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award Van Dijk paid tribute to his Liverpool team-mates after beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

The 11 players who received most votes on their position earn a spot on the World11.

FIFPRO and FIFA reveal the World11 on September 23 during the Best Football Awards in Milan.

During the ceremony, the FIFA FIFPro Women's World11, The Best FIFA Men's Player and Coach, The Best FIFA Women's Player and Coach, The Best FIFA Men's and Women's Goalkeeper, the FIFA Puskas Award, the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award for 2019 will all also be presented.

The 55 players selected

Goalkeepers

David de Gea was named in the final FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 in 2018

Alisson (Liverpool)

David de Gea (Manchester United)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders

Will Liverpool trio Robertson, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold make the final 11?

Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain/Sao Paulo)

Joao Cancelo (Juventus/Manchester City)

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus)

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid/Inter Milan)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders

Christian Eriksen is the first Danish player to be named on the shortlist

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona)

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Arthur Melo (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona)

Forwards

Juventus forward Ronaldo is the only player to appear on all 15 World11 shortlists

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/Barcelona)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Barcelona)