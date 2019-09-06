Lincoln boss Danny Cowley denies holding Sheffield Wednesday talks

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley has denied he has held talks with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 40-year-old, who did recently admit to discussions with Huddersfield after the clubs agreed compensation, says he is frustrated at the ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Hillsborough.

"It would be nice to put it behind me if I can, but you guys always seem to know more than I do," he told a press conference on Thursday.

"We have already spoken about Huddersfield. There has been no contact from Sheffield Wednesday.

"I can't control what people say or write. All I can do is control where my focus lies and that's fully on the game ahead against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday."

Huddersfield are on the hunt for a new boss after sacking Jan Siewert four games into the season, while the Owls are looking for a new manager after Steve Bruce quit to join Newcastle in mid-July.

Cowley has become a candidate for jobs in higher divisions after more than three successful years at Sincil Bank, which has included returning the Imps to the English Football League in 2017 and then promotion to League One as League Two champions last season.