Fantasy Football Overhaul Special: Point-earners, transfers and percentage selection

Sky Games take a look at the Fantasy Football stats and value picks as the Overhaul arrives, where unlimited transfers are available until the Premier League returns.

The international break has halted the Premier League action, with Liverpool the early leaders after winning their opening four. Manchester City and Leicester are the only other undefeated sides, but which players from these teams have made the opportune start to the 2019/20 campaign, particularly impressing in Sky Sports Fantasy Football?

Top five- Season points:

Sergio Aguero: 47 points

Teemu Pukki: 46 points

Mohamed Salah: 39 points

Raheem Sterling: 39 points

Ashley Barnes: 38 points

Premier League Pukki...

Many thought Norwich striker Teemu Pukki would not be able to replicate his Sky Bet Championship form in the Premier League. How wrong they were. Pukki has already scored goals against Liverpool and Chelsea, while scoring a superb hat-trick against Newcastle. The Finn has five goals from four and faces a tough test after the international break as Norwich welcome Manchester City to Carrow Road.

Pukki nets against Norwich for Chelsea

Consistent Barnes...

You always know what you are going to get with Ashley Barnes, which is work ethic and willingness to put his all on the line for Sean Dyche and Burnley. He hit 12 goals last campaign and is already on course to better that this year, with four in as many games. Selected by just 3.73 per cent of Fantasy Football managers, Barnes has 38 points and has every chance of adding to this with Brighton, Norwich, Aston Villa and Everton all coming up after the international break.

Ashley Barnes netted his fourth against Wolves at Molineux

Now the Overhaul is here - unlimited transfers until 12:30 on Saturday 14th September - check out which players are on the move after their performances from the opening rounds of Premier League action..

1) Mason Mount - £7.3m: 27 points

Transferred in by: 5.35 per cent.

Overall percentage selection: 15.39 per cent

2) Daniel James - £8m: 26 points

Transferred in by: 5.25 per cent.

Overall percentage selection: 11.91 per cent

Daniel James celebrates his opener against Southampton

3) Caglar Soyuncu - £6.2m: 30 points

Transferred in by: 4.57 per cent.

Overall percentage selection: 9.64 per cent

4) Oleksandr Zinchenko - £8.2m: 26 points

Transferred in by: 4.43 per cent.

Overall percentage selection: 12.67 per cent

5) Sergio Aguero - £12.1m: 47 points

Transferred in by: 4.43 per cent.

Overall percentage selection: 23.73 per cent

Mason Mount and Daniel James have impressed Fantasy Football managers thus far, with 27 and 26 points respectively. Mount has two goals from his first four, while James has three in that time, scoring in his last two outings. The latter's fixtures seem the harder over the next five, unlike Mount and Chelsea's, which ease marginally after the Wolves and Liverpool clashes.

Mason Mount has been called up to the England squad due to his performances at Chelsea

Now, for the man everyone has been talking about, Caglar Soyuncu. At just £6.2m, he is the bargain buy of Fantasy Football so far, clocking up 30 points from a clean sheet, two Sky Sports Man of the Match awards, an assist and some bonus points. Soyuncu has certainly started to fill the void that Harry Maguire left when he departed for Manchester United.

Leicester face three of the 'big six' in their next five, starting with a trip to face former teammate Maguire at Old Trafford after the return of the international break, so points may be limited thereafter, although he may be one to stick with for the remainder of the season, with Leicester already addressing themselves as real top six hopefuls.

Caglar Soyuncu has been a hit with the Leicester fans

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Sergio Aguero make up the top five, with Fantasy Football bosses looking at Zinchenko's lowly value which can earn their teams a respectable amount of points. He has registered 26 from his first four and Manchester City have a favourable run of fixtures on the horizon.

Introducing Sergio Aguero - the Fantasy Football points leader of 2019/20. The Argentine has six goals in four games and has no intention of stopping, which is why managers have taken this time to recruit his services for upcoming matches.

Percentage selected XI:

Ederson: 28.52 per cent - 25 points

Trent Alexander Arnold: 26.28 per cent - 23 points

Harry Maguire: 27.65 per cent - 21 points

Virgil van Dijk: 46.52 per cent - 25 points

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 23.72 per cent - 22 points

Kevin de Bruyne: 31.25 per cent - 35 points

James Maddison: 29.58 per cent - 17 points

Mason Mount: 15.39 per cent - 27 points

Raheem Sterling: 40.76 per cent - 39 points

Mohamed Salah: 39.64 per cent - 39 points

Sergio Aguero: 23.73 per cent - 47 points

Sergio Aguero leads the Fantasy Football points charts

UPCOMING FIXTURES:

Manchester City: Norwich (A), Watford (H), Everton (A), Wolves (H), Palace (A)

Liverpool: Newcastle (H), Chelsea (A), Sheffield Utd (A), Leicester (H), Man Utd (A)

Tottenham: Palace (H), Leicester (A), Southampton (H), Brighton (A), Watford (H)

Chelsea: Wolves (A), Liverpool (H), Brighton (H), Southampton (A), Newcastle (H)

Arsenal: Watford (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Bournemouth (H), Sheffield Utd (A)

Man Utd: Leicester (H), West Ham (A), Arsenal (H), Newcastle (A), Liverpool (H)

Leicester: Man Utd (A), Tottenham (H), Newcastle (H), Liverpool (A), Burnley (H)

