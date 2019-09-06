Fantasy Football Overhaul Special: Point-earners, transfers and percentage selection
Sergio Aguero and Teemu Pukki are the early frontrunners
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 06/09/19 1:38pm
Sky Games take a look at the Fantasy Football stats and value picks as the Overhaul arrives, where unlimited transfers are available until the Premier League returns.
The international break has halted the Premier League action, with Liverpool the early leaders after winning their opening four. Manchester City and Leicester are the only other undefeated sides, but which players from these teams have made the opportune start to the 2019/20 campaign, particularly impressing in Sky Sports Fantasy Football?
Top five- Season points:
Sergio Aguero: 47 points
Teemu Pukki: 46 points
Mohamed Salah: 39 points
Raheem Sterling: 39 points
Ashley Barnes: 38 points
Premier League Pukki...
Many thought Norwich striker Teemu Pukki would not be able to replicate his Sky Bet Championship form in the Premier League. How wrong they were. Pukki has already scored goals against Liverpool and Chelsea, while scoring a superb hat-trick against Newcastle. The Finn has five goals from four and faces a tough test after the international break as Norwich welcome Manchester City to Carrow Road.
Consistent Barnes...
You always know what you are going to get with Ashley Barnes, which is work ethic and willingness to put his all on the line for Sean Dyche and Burnley. He hit 12 goals last campaign and is already on course to better that this year, with four in as many games. Selected by just 3.73 per cent of Fantasy Football managers, Barnes has 38 points and has every chance of adding to this with Brighton, Norwich, Aston Villa and Everton all coming up after the international break.
Now the Overhaul is here - unlimited transfers until 12:30 on Saturday 14th September - check out which players are on the move after their performances from the opening rounds of Premier League action..
1) Mason Mount - £7.3m: 27 points
Transferred in by: 5.35 per cent.
Overall percentage selection: 15.39 per cent
2) Daniel James - £8m: 26 points
Transferred in by: 5.25 per cent.
Overall percentage selection: 11.91 per cent
3) Caglar Soyuncu - £6.2m: 30 points
Transferred in by: 4.57 per cent.
Overall percentage selection: 9.64 per cent
4) Oleksandr Zinchenko - £8.2m: 26 points
Transferred in by: 4.43 per cent.
Overall percentage selection: 12.67 per cent
5) Sergio Aguero - £12.1m: 47 points
Transferred in by: 4.43 per cent.
Overall percentage selection: 23.73 per cent
Norwich vs Man City
September 14, 2019, 5:00pm
Live on
Mason Mount and Daniel James have impressed Fantasy Football managers thus far, with 27 and 26 points respectively. Mount has two goals from his first four, while James has three in that time, scoring in his last two outings. The latter's fixtures seem the harder over the next five, unlike Mount and Chelsea's, which ease marginally after the Wolves and Liverpool clashes.
Now, for the man everyone has been talking about, Caglar Soyuncu. At just £6.2m, he is the bargain buy of Fantasy Football so far, clocking up 30 points from a clean sheet, two Sky Sports Man of the Match awards, an assist and some bonus points. Soyuncu has certainly started to fill the void that Harry Maguire left when he departed for Manchester United.
B'mouth vs Everton
September 15, 2019, 1:00pm
Live on
Leicester face three of the 'big six' in their next five, starting with a trip to face former teammate Maguire at Old Trafford after the return of the international break, so points may be limited thereafter, although he may be one to stick with for the remainder of the season, with Leicester already addressing themselves as real top six hopefuls.
Oleksandr Zinchenko and Sergio Aguero make up the top five, with Fantasy Football bosses looking at Zinchenko's lowly value which can earn their teams a respectable amount of points. He has registered 26 from his first four and Manchester City have a favourable run of fixtures on the horizon.
Introducing Sergio Aguero - the Fantasy Football points leader of 2019/20. The Argentine has six goals in four games and has no intention of stopping, which is why managers have taken this time to recruit his services for upcoming matches.
Watford vs Arsenal
September 15, 2019, 4:00pm
Live on
Percentage selected XI:
Ederson: 28.52 per cent - 25 points
______________________________________
Trent Alexander Arnold: 26.28 per cent - 23 points
Harry Maguire: 27.65 per cent - 21 points
Virgil van Dijk: 46.52 per cent - 25 points
Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 23.72 per cent - 22 points
_______________________________________
Kevin de Bruyne: 31.25 per cent - 35 points
James Maddison: 29.58 per cent - 17 points
Mason Mount: 15.39 per cent - 27 points
_______________________________________
Raheem Sterling: 40.76 per cent - 39 points
Mohamed Salah: 39.64 per cent - 39 points
Sergio Aguero: 23.73 per cent - 47 points
UPCOMING FIXTURES:
Manchester City: Norwich (A), Watford (H), Everton (A), Wolves (H), Palace (A)
Liverpool: Newcastle (H), Chelsea (A), Sheffield Utd (A), Leicester (H), Man Utd (A)
Tottenham: Palace (H), Leicester (A), Southampton (H), Brighton (A), Watford (H)
Chelsea: Wolves (A), Liverpool (H), Brighton (H), Southampton (A), Newcastle (H)
Arsenal: Watford (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Bournemouth (H), Sheffield Utd (A)
Man Utd: Leicester (H), West Ham (A), Arsenal (H), Newcastle (A), Liverpool (H)
Leicester: Man Utd (A), Tottenham (H), Newcastle (H), Liverpool (A), Burnley (H)
A Villa vs West Ham
September 16, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
