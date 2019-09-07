Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona for free next summer - Euro Paper Talk

Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona for nothing next summer, the club has confirmed

International football has taken centre stage this week but there is still plenty going on at club level across Europe.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest gossip and news from across the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid plan to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe within the next two years and Zinedine Zidane has already convinced the World Cup winner to move to the Spanish capital. (Sport)

Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona at the end of this season for nothing, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed. However, he added: "I have no doubt he (Messi) will want to continue until 2021 and we hope after that another year." (Sport)

Bartomeu has ruled out Barcelona signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in January. The Catalan club are expected to renew their efforts to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou next summer. (Sport)

Barcelona wanted to complete an Ivan Rakitic-Federico Bernardeschi exchange with Juventus but the deal fell through when the Serie A side demanded an additional £20m for the Italian international. (Mundo Deportivo)

Eden Hazard may make his Real debut against Levante next weekend

Eden Hazard could make his Real Madrid debut against Levante next weekend after he returned to training on Friday. The Belgian has missed the start of the season due to a thigh injury. (Marca)

Italy

Chelsea are prepared to offer left-back Emerson a new contract. The 25-year-old's current deal expires in 2022 but the Blues want to extend it by a further year and give the defender a pay rise after he ousted Marcos Alonso from the starting XI. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Matteo Darmian doesn't regret his move to Manchester United

Matteo Darmian doesn't regret his move to Manchester United despite his lack of regular game time at Old Trafford. He said: "It was a source of pride and responsibility to wear the shirt. It's an experience I'd do all over again, on and off the field." (Sky Italia)

France

André Villas-Boas claims he turned down an approach from PSG while in charge of Tottenham. "Nasser Al-Khelaïfi used to call me every day," the Portuguese said. "But [sporting director] Leonardo and I did not have a good conversation, there was no feeling between us. So I took my phone and I told Nasser that I will not come in." (RMC)

Andre Villas-Boas claims he turned down an approach from PSG while in charge of Spurs

Claudio Marchisio is in talks with Monaco over a free transfer to the Ligue 1 side. The Juventus great is without a club after he left Zenit this summer and is also wanted by Rangers and Flamengo. (RMC)

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is in talks to become the manager of Guinea, who sacked Paul Put after their last-16 elimination in the African Cup of Nations. (France Football)

Portugal

La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho return to the Spanish top flight in the future. "I would like to have Cristiano Ronaldo back and for Jose Mourinho to be coaching a Spanish team," he said. (Canal 11)

Bruno Fernandes could leave Sporting in January

Bruno Fernandes could leave Sporting in January after a summer move failed to materialise. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and several Premier League sides are still interested in the midfielder, who has two goals and four assists this season. (O Jogo)

Poland

Krystian Bielik has confirmed AC Milan were interested in signing him before he joined Derby County from Arsenal. "I received an offer from Milan, but then things changed and nothing more was done," he said. (Sportowe Fakty)