Manchester City may return for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar in January - Euro Paper Talk

Man City may return for Milan Skriniar if Aymeric Laporte is still injured in January

International football may have taken centre stage this weekend but there is still plenty of news and gossip emerging from the biggest clubs in Europe.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest gossip and news from across the continent.

Italy

Manchester City were interested in Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar in the summer and could launch a move for the Serbian in January if Aymeric Laporte is still out with a knee injury. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes the Premier League has helped him improve. "I am stronger in defence now; I go into challenges with more determination. It has forced me to develop different skills," he said. (Various)

Torino are set to offer Walter Mazzarri a new four-year contract. The former Watford head coach's current deal expires at the end of the season. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Real Madrid have not ended their interest in Ajax star Donny van de Beek and could launch a move for the Netherlands international next summer. (AS)

Several Barcelona players were prepared to help finance a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain as they believe the Brazilian could help them win the Champions League. (Sport)

Real Madrid defender Nacho turned down the chance to sign with Sevilla. Julen Lopetegui wanted to be reunited with the Spain international but the 29-year-old is comfortable with his position as Zinedine Zidane's fourth-choice centre-back. (Marca)

Real Betis will offer club legend Joaquin a one-year contract extension. The 38-year-old's current deal expires next summer but Betis want him to extend his stay until shortly before his 40th birthday. (Sevilla ABC)

France

Neymar wants to put his failed move to Barcelona behind him and return to the Paris Saint-Germain side after the international break. (Le Parisien)

Sheffield United could be offered the chance to sign Younousse Sankhare in January. The Blades were interested in the Bordeaux midfielder this summer and the 29-year-old's future at the Ligue 1 club is uncertain after he missed training. (L'Equipe)

Lyon boss Sylvinho turned down the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira. A loan deal had been agreed between the two clubs but Sylvinho had reservations about the German's fitness. (L'Equipe)

Portugal

Pep Guardiola has instructed Manchester City scouts to monitor the form of Benfica midfielder Florenino Luis ahead of a potential move for the 20-year-old next summer. (Record)

Germany

Lothar Matthaus believes Bayern Munich should be the next club of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz. "I would say the best choice would be Bayern, the German legend said, "but there will not only be interest from German clubs. English and Spanish sides will want him too." (Sky Germany)