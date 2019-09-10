Scotland need a 'hero' following heavy Belgium defeat, says Billy Dodds

1:24 Scotland must improve their national sides to entice youngsters away from playing PlayStation and into football, says former striker Billy Dodds Scotland must improve their national sides to entice youngsters away from playing PlayStation and into football, says former striker Billy Dodds

Scotland need a "hero" to inspire future generations as their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 hang by a thread, says former striker Billy Dodds.

A 4-0 thrashing by Belgium on Sunday made it three defeats and one win from four matches in charge for manager Steve Clarke.

Following their demolition by Belgium, former Scotland striker Kris Boyd warned Scottish football had not hit rock bottom yet.

Scotland lost back-to-back Euro 2020 qualifiers

"We need a hero," Dodds told Sky Sports News. "We have got Andy Robertson. That can inspire young players to go onto pitches.

"But we need to have players and a product on the pitch that's going to bring success to get these youngsters interested. If you're not winning nobody's interested."

Dodds believes Clarke does not have the luxury of time to get the team functioning.

5:05 Former Scotland internationals Kris Boyd and James McFadden discuss the problems facing Scottish football after defeats to Russia and Belgium Former Scotland internationals Kris Boyd and James McFadden discuss the problems facing Scottish football after defeats to Russia and Belgium

"We're impatient in this country," he said. "We know it's a results business, I've been in the game myself if you don't win games you get the sack it's as simple as that.

"Now I'm not saying Steve Clarke's [in danger], I believe he's the right man to take the country forward."

3:01 Highlights of Scotland's Euro 2020 Qualifier against Belgium at Hampden Park Highlights of Scotland's Euro 2020 Qualifier against Belgium at Hampden Park

The former Scotland striker also demanded Leigh Griffiths be recalled to the national squad after Clarke's side have managed just five goals in six group games.

Dodds believes Scotland need a forward who can help build momentum and confidence in the build up to the Nations League playoffs next summer.

Steve Clarke can still secure qualification through the playoffs next year

"Leigh Griffiths can get you something from nothing as he did against England with the two free kicks, so we need quality in there," Dodds said.

"We don't have enough good players in key positions and we need competition for places up front."

Leigh Griffiths last played for Scotland against Albania in September 2018

Scotland have conceded 13 goals so far in the Euro 2020 group stages and Dodds believes defence is a real cause for concern for Clarke.

He said: "We certainly have to get better defensively because we've leaked goals not just against Belgium and Russia, we've leaked goals to Kazakhstan and to Cyprus."