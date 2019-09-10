Scotland need a 'hero' following heavy Belgium defeat, says Billy Dodds
Dodds believes Leigh Griffiths should be recalled to Steve Clarke’s squad
Scotland need a "hero" to inspire future generations as their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 hang by a thread, says former striker Billy Dodds.
A 4-0 thrashing by Belgium on Sunday made it three defeats and one win from four matches in charge for manager Steve Clarke.
Following their demolition by Belgium, former Scotland striker Kris Boyd warned Scottish football had not hit rock bottom yet.
"We need a hero," Dodds told Sky Sports News. "We have got Andy Robertson. That can inspire young players to go onto pitches.
"But we need to have players and a product on the pitch that's going to bring success to get these youngsters interested. If you're not winning nobody's interested."
Dodds believes Clarke does not have the luxury of time to get the team functioning.
"We're impatient in this country," he said. "We know it's a results business, I've been in the game myself if you don't win games you get the sack it's as simple as that.
"Now I'm not saying Steve Clarke's [in danger], I believe he's the right man to take the country forward."
The former Scotland striker also demanded Leigh Griffiths be recalled to the national squad after Clarke's side have managed just five goals in six group games.
Dodds believes Scotland need a forward who can help build momentum and confidence in the build up to the Nations League playoffs next summer.
"Leigh Griffiths can get you something from nothing as he did against England with the two free kicks, so we need quality in there," Dodds said.
"We don't have enough good players in key positions and we need competition for places up front."
Scotland have conceded 13 goals so far in the Euro 2020 group stages and Dodds believes defence is a real cause for concern for Clarke.
He said: "We certainly have to get better defensively because we've leaked goals not just against Belgium and Russia, we've leaked goals to Kazakhstan and to Cyprus."