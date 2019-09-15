David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions: Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley vs Leeds

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday? Find out here...

Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Two new managers at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday. What a moment this will be for Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky, managing a side that were in the Premier League last season, having been PE teachers and part-time managers just a few years ago.

In the opposite dugout will be Garry Monk, who, apart from perhaps his time at Middlesbrough, has left every club he has been at in a better position than where he found it. I think he will be a very good fit at Sheffield Wednesday and he will start with a win. Just!

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddsf'ld vs Sheff Wed Live on

Barnsley vs Leeds, Sunday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barnsley are struggling a little and Daniel Stendel would have been glad to have had a fortnight to try and work with his side. The prospect of a big local derby should help his squad raise their game, too.

Leeds have also had a fortnight to dwell on their home defeat to Swansea. They dominated for so long in that one, but that does happen in the game and Marcelo Bielsa won't be worried. They should bounce back with a win here.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

