Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola think like me, says Arrigo Sacchi

Italian coaching legend Arrigo Sacchi says Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are taking football forward in the same way he did.

Sacchi won a string of trophies in his managerial career - including a pair of European Cups with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

He told the Daily Mail that Manchester City boss Guardiola and Liverpool manager Klopp are the most pioneering coaches in the modern game.

Sacchi said: "Their football is similar to mine and I really appreciate their values, culture and mentality.

"My Milan team innovated, the teams of Guardiola and Klopp continue to innovate.

Arrigo Sacchi created a brilliant footballing team at AC Milan

"They think like me.

"We have the duty to make the public enjoy football, to be excited by it. Making great football is more difficult than talking about it.

"I like the desire they have to dominate. Football must be domination and beauty, music and culture.

"England has a crazy, brilliant championship. It is experiencing a golden age."

Sacchi also had praise for a former Premier League legend, adding: "Let me say a word about (former Arsenal boss) Arsene Wenger - he revolutionised English football, he's really great."