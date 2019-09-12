Super 6 : The £250,000 jackpot must be won on Saturday

Super 6 returns for a guaranteed £250k round this weekend - and the jackpot must be won!

The Premier League makes its return after the international break, with Manchester United vs Leicester and Wolves vs Chelsea among the fixtures, and Super 6 is back for a special Saturday.

The £250,000 jackpot must be won this weekend, whether all six scorelines are correctly predicted or not! Whoever racks up the highest score from the Super 6 schedule will take home the prize.

Leicester fan Ian Leggat landed the Super 6 jackpot before the international break and the man whose goals helped him win the prize - Foxes striker Jamie Vardy – presented him with the £250,000 cheque!

Saturday's Super 6 fixtures

Brighton vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Leicester

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Wolves vs Chelsea

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest

Matchday five omens?

Undecided about your weekend picks? Sky Games have pulled together the most popular predictions for matchday five so far...

Brighton vs Burnley

39 per cent of users have backed a draw

31 per cent have gone for 1-1

Manchester United vs Leicester

53 per cent of users have backed Manchester United

32 per cent have gone for 2-1

Harry Maguire is up against stern opposition on Saturday

Sheffield United vs Southampton

48 per cent of users have backed Sheffield United

23 per cent have gone for 1-1

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

91 per cent of users have backed Tottenham

29 per cent have gone for 2-0

Can Harry Kane continue to fire upon his return from the international break?

Wolves vs Chelsea

43 per cent of users have backed Chelsea

24 per cent have gone for 1-2

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest

74 per cent of users have backed Swansea

25 per cent have gone for 2-1

