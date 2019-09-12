Super 6 : The £250,000 jackpot must be won on Saturday
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 13/09/19 2:44pm
Super 6 returns for a guaranteed £250k round this weekend - and the jackpot must be won!
The Premier League makes its return after the international break, with Manchester United vs Leicester and Wolves vs Chelsea among the fixtures, and Super 6 is back for a special Saturday.
The £250,000 jackpot must be won this weekend, whether all six scorelines are correctly predicted or not! Whoever racks up the highest score from the Super 6 schedule will take home the prize.
Saturday's Super 6 fixtures
Brighton vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Leicester
Sheffield United vs Southampton
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
Wolves vs Chelsea
Swansea vs Nottingham Forest
Matchday five omens?
Undecided about your weekend picks? Sky Games have pulled together the most popular predictions for matchday five so far...
Brighton vs Burnley
39 per cent of users have backed a draw
31 per cent have gone for 1-1
Manchester United vs Leicester
53 per cent of users have backed Manchester United
32 per cent have gone for 2-1
Sheffield United vs Southampton
48 per cent of users have backed Sheffield United
23 per cent have gone for 1-1
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace
91 per cent of users have backed Tottenham
29 per cent have gone for 2-0
Wolves vs Chelsea
43 per cent of users have backed Chelsea
24 per cent have gone for 1-2
Swansea vs Nottingham Forest
74 per cent of users have backed Swansea
25 per cent have gone for 2-1
