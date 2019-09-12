England could have 'won everything with a manager like Pep Guardiola, says Wayne Rooney

England pose for a photo prior to their quarter-final defeat to Portugal at the 2006 World Cup

Wayne Rooney believes England’s ‘Golden Generation’ could have “won everything” if they had worked under a manager of Pep Guardiola’s calibre.

Rooney, who has 120 caps, competed at six major tournaments with England but never progressed past the quarter-final stage.

However, he believes England's disappointing record was down to coaching rather than a lack of talent.

"I watch [England] with excitement and happiness when they are winning," he told the Wayne Rooney Podcast.

"You look at our team 10 years ago and arguably we had the best group of players in world football.

"Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole, [Steven] Gerrard, [Paul] Scholes, [Frank] Lampard, [David] Beckham, myself, Michael Owen - our team then, if we had a Guardiola with that group of players, we'd have won everything, no doubt about it."

Wayne Rooney is a big admirer of Pep Guardiola

Rooney is England's record goalscorer with 53, four ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton.

But he believes current England captain Harry Kane - who has scored 26 goals for England - is capable of overtaking that record.

"I never take goals for granted, I love scoring them. Once I got to 35 for England, I could feel the record getting close," Rooney said.

"I don't think it'll stand for 50 years like Bobby Charlton's, I think Harry Kane, possibly the next two or three years will... He's a fantastic goalscorer and his record for England is fantastic.

"When I got the record and then went back for my last game I said it would be an honour to go and present him like Bobby Charlton presented me with the golden boot and I'm sure it won't be before too long."