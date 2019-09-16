Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clash over their performances in Vincent Kompany testimonial!

5:19 After featuring in Vincent Kompany's testimonial match, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher gave the game some MNF treatment and both pundits didn't disappoint as they slammed each others defending! After featuring in Vincent Kompany's testimonial match, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher gave the game some MNF treatment and both pundits didn't disappoint as they slammed each others defending!

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher finally got the chance to analyse their performances in Vincent Kompany's testimonial during Monday Night Football - and both had plenty to say on each other's performances...

The MNF pundits and old Premier League rivals lined up on the same side against Kompany's Manchester City Legends at the Etihad on Tuesday night - but were left red-faced inside 60 seconds when Martin Petrov got past both to score the opening goal in the opening minute of what ended a 2-2 draw.

They put their expert analysis to the test on their performances after Aston Villa's draw with West Ham - so who was at fault? Well it may surprise you to know that they didn't quite see eye to eye...

Highlights of Vincent Kompany's testimonial between Manchester City Legends and Premier League All-Stars.

Neville: The worst centre-back positioning I've ever seen

It's very early in the game. I think Jamie would agree I start off in a good position, his position is horrific. For a centre-back, it's horrific.

When David Silva's on the ball, what the right-back should do is start to run back. I didn't, but at that point I didn't think my centre-back was going to be behind me. My marking is poor but it's the most horrific centre-back positioning I've ever seen!

Michael Carrick is stuck in the John Stones scenario, asking what's Jamie Otamendi doing there in front of his other centre-back? Then you've got Ashley (Cole) Walker playing them all onside!

Carra: We should have been playing compact

Who was the manager? Roberto Martinez. How do the top managers want to play? They want the team compact. Gary Neville's asking me to do the old fashioned one, get back, protect ourselves - we're playing in a proper game, against Manchester City.

Look at these two full-backs looking after themselves - 'oooh the winger's too quick for me!' - it's not Leroy Sane, it's Petrov! Your back four should be compact, no space between the lines, if Neville's where he should be he can block the run if he makes it.

We talk about compact teams, but you've got full-backs looking after themselves, Ashley Cole, Gary Neville, killing the rest of the team.