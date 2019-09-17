Manchester United still keen on Juventus forward Paulo Dybala - European Paper Talk

Man Utd may reportedly return for Juventus star Paulo Dybala in January

European football takes centre stage this week with the return of the Champions League and Europa League.

That means there is plenty of news, views and gossip emanating from across the continent. And our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Italy

Manchester United remain interested in Juventus star Paulo Dybala and could make a move for the Argentine in January. Tottenham are also monitoring the forward's situation after a failed move in the summer. (Tuttosport)

Rennes' 16-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is being monitored by AC Milan after the club's chief scout Geoffrey Moncada included the youngster on a list of future targets. (Calciomercato)

Qatari side Al-Rayyan will hold talks with Mario Mandzukic's representatives today and are prepared to offer the 33-year-old a two-year contract worth close to £7m after tax. (Calciomercato)

France

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois want Real Madrid to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea next summer and hope to convince those in charge at the Bernabeu to sanction a move. (France Football)

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris doesn't believe he will end his career with the Premier League club. "I'm not against the idea of discovering something new," the goalkeeper said. "That could be the United States, I do not know." (France Football)

Paris Saint-Germain have not opened talks with Edinson Cavani over a new contract despite his deal with the Ligue 1 champions expiring next summer. The Uruguayan has been linked with David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise. (L'Equipe)

Spain

Real Madrid are prepared to break the world transfer record in order to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. Florentino Perez is willing to sanction a £245m bid and offer the forward a contract worth around £650,000 a week. (El Chiringuito)

Real Madrid, Sevilla, Nice and West Ham all held talks with Barcelona's 16-year-old star Ansu Fati before he agreed a new five-year contract with Barca. (Mundo Deportivo)

Martin Odegaard hasn't given up on becoming a success at Real Madrid and hopes to break into the first team when he returns from a two-year loan spell at Real Sociedad in the summer of 2021. (Marca)

Holland

Watford defender Christian Kabasele says he is close to signing a new contract with the Hornets. "My wish was always to stay at Watford and we are close to an agreement, he said. "I want to play here as long as possible and grow with the club." (Voetbal Nieuws)