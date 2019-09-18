Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati chooses to represent Spain - European paper talk

Ansu Fati has chosen Spain over representing Portugal or Guinea-Bissau

Spain

Barcelona's 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati has informed the Spanish Football Federation of his intention to represent Spain. The winger was also eligible to play for Portugal or Guinea-Bissau. (Cadena Ser)

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso says he was unaware of interest from Atletico Madrid this summer. "Was there something with Atletico this summer? As far as I know, not really. I renewed last year with Chelsea and I am happy in England." (Cadena Ser)

Barcelona had the opportunity to sign Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus in the summer of 2014 and were also interested in Manchester City star Sergio Aguero. But then coach Luis Enrique pushed for the signing of Luis Suarez from Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Former Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby is close to signing with Championship side Blackburn Rovers after the German turned down lucrative moves to the Chinese Super League. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich and Germany No 1 Manuel Neuer could retire from international football after next summer's European Championships. (Sport Bild)

Liverpool are one of the many top European sides that want to strike a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz next summer. The Reds' interest in the German midfielder is long standing, they first approached Bayer regarding Havertz in 2017. (Sport Bild)

Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro has agreed to a new contract with Borussia Dortmund. "The basic decision has been made, we are very happy about that because he is an excellent footballer," BVB sporting director Michael Zorc has said. (Sky Germany)

France

Monaco could sack Leonardo Jardim for the second time in 12 months. The Portuguese coach departed last October but was reappointed in January and kept the club in Ligue 1. However, a bad start to the season has put him under pressure once more. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign Karim Benzema from Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 but couldn't agree a fee with the Spanish giants despite the forward being open to a return to France. (Le Parisien)

Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed the club turned down an offer of £65m from an unnamed Italian club for Jonathan Ikone this summer. (Le Figaro)

Italy

Dinamo Zagreb turned down several offers this summer for Spanish U21 star Dani Olmo. "He is a great talent and we have received many offers," Dinamo chairman Mirko Barisic said. "But we decided to keep him, we want to win with him." (Tutto Mercato Web)

Russia

Aleksandr Golovin has explained why he turned down a move to Chelsea or Juventus after the 2018 World Cup. The Monaco midfielder said: "I said no because I wasn't ready for such a big jump - they are two of the most important clubs in the world." (Match TV)