Fernando Ricksen: Ex-Rangers captain dies at age of 43 after battle with motor neurone disease

Former Rangers defender Fernando Ricksen has died at the age of 43 after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

The Dutchman, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in October 2013, passed away in a hospice on Wednesday morning.

Rangers released a statement following his death. It read: "Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease."

"Fernando spent six trophy-laden seasons at Ibrox having initially joined a number of other Dutch players under manager Dick Advocaat in the summer of 2000."

Ricksen won two Scottish titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups in a six-year spell at Ibrox after joining Rangers in 2000.

He moved to Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2006 where he won a Russian title and the UEFA Cup, beating Rangers in the final in 2008.

More to follow...