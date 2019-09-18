Twitter to update Premier League, FA and EFL on racist abuse measures

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling has been a strong voice on combating racism

Twitter will update the UK football authorities this week on its responses to online racist abuse aimed at footballers.

Twitter will host representatives from the Premier League, FA and EFL at its UK headquarters in London on Friday as pressure mounts on social media companies to fight the proliferation of racist posts.

Sky Sports News understands football authorities held a similar meeting with Facebook in the summer - while Twitter representatives spoke at last week's meeting of EFL clubs at Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice faced abuse over his switch to England

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice also received threats over his switch from the Republic of Ireland to England, and was highly critical of the lack of action taken, while Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been outspoken about wanting more to be done.

Last month a group of MPs backed Harry Maguire's call for social media firms to verify accounts with users' passports to allow companies to block those responsible for abuse and for police to trace them more effectively.

Maguire's call - to make users prove their identity as betting apps do - came after Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, among others, suffered a torrent of racist abuse on a number of platforms.

Earlier this month, Twitter reported it had taken action against 700 reported cases of abuse or hateful conduct.