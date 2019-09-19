Manchester United and Barcelona scout Erling Braut Haaland - European Paper Talk

Erling Braut Haaland scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for RB Leipzig

European football has taken centre stage with the return of the Champions League and the Europa League this week.

Austria

Manchester United sent a scout to watch Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland score a hat-trick on his Champions League debut. The 19-year-old worked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde and has 17 goals in nine games this season. (Salzburger Nachrichten)

Spain

United were not the only European giant to watch Haaland. Barcelona had a representative at the Red Bull Arena to scout the Norwegian international. (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior. The Ligue 1 champions wanted the 19-year-old included in a deal for Neymar this summer but Real were not willing to part with the winger. (ABC)

Barcelona's teenage sensation Ansu Fati will be given a Spanish passport in time to represent Spain at the Under-17 World Championship in October. (Sport)

Teenager Ansu Fati has shone for Barcelona this season

France

Manchester United could make a move for Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel if the club decide to part ways with Solskjaer this season. (Le10Sport)

Monaco could sack Leonardo Jardim before the end of this week and want to appoint former Leicester City and Southampton manager Claude Puel. (Nice-Matin)

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane would like Kylian Mbappe to join him at the Bernabeu. "This season he is in Paris but we do not know what is the future," he said. "I have only positive things to tell him about Real Madrid, so he knows." (Le Figaro)

Italy

Spain international Dani Olmo has attracted interest from Italy

AC Milan could step up their interest in Dani Olmo after the 21-year-old starred in Dinamo Zagreb's 4-0 win over Atalanta. Sides from Spain and Germany are also keen on the £30m-rated midfielder. (CalcioMercato)

Former Chelsea star Dan Petrescu, who is currently in charge of Cluj, has revealed he wants to manage in England or Italy in the future. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Bayern president Uli Hoeness doesn't believe Manuel Neuer should retire from international duty after Euro 2020: "(Marc-Andre) Ter Stegen is a very good goalkeeper but Manuel is better and more experienced. There should be no discussion, Manuel is Germany's goalkeeper. (Sport1)

Norway

England and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has refused to rule out leaving the Bundesliga giants next summer. He said: "I can't predict the future, I just take things game by game. I just want to give 100 percent for BVB and obviously I want to win titles." (Viasport)