Kelvin Maynard: Former Burton and Antwerp defender shot and killed in Amsterdam

Former Burton and Antwerp defender Kelvin Maynard has been shot and killed in Amsterdam.

The 32-year-old was shot driving his car in the Langbroekdreef region of the Dutch capital and police are appealing for witnesses after two suspects were seen leaving the scene on a black motorcycle.

Maynard was attempting to escape the gunmen by driving to a fire station, according to De Telegraaf.

But he crashed into the building and later died of his injuries.

Maynard, who was at non-league Dutch club Alphense Boys, joined Burton in November 2014 shortly after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's appointment as manager.

💛🖤 Everyone at Burton Albion Football Club is saddened this morning to learn about the death of our former player Kelvin Maynard.



Naturally, all our thoughts are with Kelvin’s friends and family at this time 👉 https://t.co/eI2BGIZ7Cg#BAFC pic.twitter.com/gAO0ozVvHP — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) September 19, 2019

The Dutch-Surinamese player was part of the squad that won the League Two title in 2014-15 but was ruled out of the following campaign after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

Maynard, who also had spells at FC Volendam, Olhanense, Royal Antwerp, made nine appearances for the Brewers before leaving the club in January 2017 to join Dutch side Spakenburg.

Burton tweeted: "Everyone at Burton Albion Football Club is saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former player Kelvin Maynard at the age of 32.

"Our sympathies go out to all his family and friends at this difficult time."