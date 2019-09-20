Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for August

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow scored August's Goal of the Month

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for August, receiving 48 per cent of the public vote.

Instinct took over as Woodrow saw the ball ricocheting towards him in Barnsley's game of the season against Charlton (August 17). Snaking out his foot, he drew it to him delightfully before calmly sending an unerring shot into the top corner.

Woodrow said: "It was one of them, instinctive. It happened really fast, all I remember was Cam (Cameron McGeehan) taking a shot which took a deflection, then I managed to get a touch on it and swivelled to volley into the top corner. When I saw it go in, I was surprised myself. It's really nice to get an award for scoring a goal.

"Whenever I score I ask our analysis guys to send me the footage so I can send it to my family if they aren't at the game. I think they couldn't believe it either when they saw it!

"I won one last season, but I have never won an award in the Championship so it is a nice moment for me. I have a room in my house with all my football stuff in there, so it'll go in there nicely.

"Technically, it doesn't really mean anything for the team as I've only scored one goal. I want to crack on and score a lot more, whether that's tap-ins or screamers, we need the wins and some more points."

Woodrow beat off competition from Reading's George Puscas and Derby's Jack Marriott.

League One: Ben Close, PORTSMOUTH vs Tranmere - August 10

Ben Close of Portsmouth scored August's best goal in League One

Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for August, receiving 45 per cent of the public vote.

A spectacular fusion of physics and skill. Close had to judge the flight of a bouncing ball as he ran towards it at pace and then time it to perfection with the outside of his boot.

Close said: "I'm delighted to win this award. I struck the ball really well and it's certainly the best goal I've scored in my career so far."

Close beat off competition from Peterborough's Marcus Maddison and Doncaster's Niall Ennis.

League Two: Luther James Wildin, STEVENAGE vs Macclesfield - August 31

Luther James-Wildin picked up the League Two award

Stevenage right-back Luther James Wildin is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for August, receiving 45 per cent of the public vote.

Macclesfield were quite happy when a free kick was laid square to Wildin 35 yards from goal. That was until he stepped forward to unleash the purest of strikes into the top corner.

James Wildin said: "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who took the time to vote including fans, friends and family.

"It's a very proud moment for myself and the ones closest to me, and one that will always be remember as a very special moment in my career."

James Wildin beat off competition from Bradford's Clayton Donaldson and Cheltenham's Ryan Broom.