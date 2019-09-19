EFL set to name former Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry as new chairman

Rick Parry is set to take over as EFL chairman, replacing Ian Lenagan

Former Liverpool and Premier League chief executive Rick Parry is in line to take over as chairman of the EFL.

The governing body announced it had named the 64-year-old as its chairman designate, with his appointment to be put forward for endorsement by EFL clubs on September 26.

If approved, Parry will then move forward to being ratified at a general meeting.

Parry, one of the forefathers of the Premier League having joined as its chief executive in 1992 - a position he held until 1997 - will replace Ian Lenagan as chairman, who stepped down as EFL Chairman in September 2018.

In a statement, the EFL said that Parry was "one of the UK's most experienced leaders in football" and will be tasked with "overseeing the growth and development of the EFL with the aim of ensuring the continued strength of EFL competitions, commercial success and governance".

Parry served as Liverpool's chief executive between 1997 and 2009, overseeing their 2001 'treble' of UEFA Cup, League Cup and FA Cup and 2005 Champions League win.

Debbie Jevans, who has been serving as chair since Lenagan's departure, will return to an independent director role, with the hunt for a replacement for former chief executive Shaun Harvey ongoing.