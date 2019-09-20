Twitter meets Premier League, FA and EFL over racist abuse

Paul Pogba is one of several players targeted by racists on Twitter this season

Football authorities have met Twitter in London on Friday to discuss what can be done about the racist abuse of players on the social media platform.

Twitter say they are serious about the problem but football's stakeholders want to see real action being taken and it is understood senior members of the Premier League, Football League and Football Association attended the meeting.

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham - among others - have been racially abused on Twitter this season.

"The Premier League, EFL and FA today met Twitter with respect to the ongoing concerns surrounding discriminatory and hateful conduct taking place on the platform," a joint statement from the three organisations read.

"The meeting was productive and positive, and gave both the football authorities and Twitter an opportunity to examine some of the specific issues around this unacceptable behaviour both online and offline.

"All parties agreed to take these constructive discussions forward."

More to follow...