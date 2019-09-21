Hartlepool condemn alleged racism during National League clash with Dover Athletic

Hartlepool United have condemned the alleged incident at Victoria Park

Hartlepool chief executive Mark Maguire has condemned alleged racist behaviour during his side's 2-0 defeat at home to Dover on Saturday and says individuals involved have already been identified.

Dover forward Inih Effiong is said to have been racially abused after converting from the penalty spot shortly before half-time.

Dover's players celebrated in front of the home fans after striker Effiong's 37th-minute goal set them on their way to a 2-0 National League victory.

An exchange followed between both sets of players which led to an 11-minute delay in the match, during which members of both sides - including Gus Mafuta of Hartlepool - are understood to have received racist abuse from the stands.

Pools were later reduced to nine men, with Ryan Donaldson and Nicky Featherstone sent off, while boss Craig Hignett was sent to the stands.

A statement from Hartlepool said: "It is safe to say that today's match will be remembered for all the wrong reasons and, with the inevitable emotional response across all forms of media, it is important that we stand up as a club and express our position."

Mark Maguire, the club's chief executive also expressed his condemnation after the final whistle: "I can honestly say that I have never witnessed a game of football like that, but it is important that we separate our reaction to the game, and the officials, to the events following Dover's first goal.

"Whatever the rights and wrongs of the decision, or the aftermath to the penalty which was scored, Hartlepool United utterly condemn racist behaviour of any description.

"We are proudly inclusive as a club, and we know that the vast majority of Pools fans will join us in standing up against words and actions which have no place in football or society.

"As I understand it, in this, the early stages after the event, individuals have been identified and will be dealt with in the strongest possible manner by both the club and police.

"Equally, I personally spoke to the people on the receiving end of the abuse, assuring them that we would take the necessary action.

"We also made a public announcement at half time, setting out our condemnation of such behaviour, whilst I also spoke with the Chairman of Dover to offer my apology.

"As a club we will protect the principles held by the vast majority of our fan base who would be insulted by their reputation being tarnished in this manner. In these type of circumstances, actions speak louder than words and we will be judged accordingly.

"On days like today, directors, management and staff of both clubs have a responsibility to stand up and be counted, and we have no hesitation in reacting in the strongest possible manner.

"Of a completely separate nature is any concern surrounding events on and off the pitch during and immediately after the game, and we will deal with this accordingly with the appropriate authorities."