Hartlepool 'racist abuse' made Dover boss want to take players off

Dover manager Andy Hessenthaler suggested his players left the field following alleged racist abuse

Dover manager Andy Hessenthaler wanted to take his players off the pitch amid alleged racist abuse directed towards them by the crowd during his side's victory at Hartlepool on Saturday.

Dover striker Inih Effiong was allegedly abused as he celebrated in front of the home fans at Victoria Park after scoring a 37th-minute penalty, which set his side on their way to a 2-0 National League victory.

An exchange followed between both sets of players which led to an 11-minute delay in the match, during which members of both sides - including Gus Mafuta of Hartlepool - are understood to have received further racist abuse from the stands.

Dover striker Inih Effiong was the victim of alleged racist abuse after scoring a penalty

Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett was on board with Hessenthaler's suggestion that both sides left the pitch, but the players insisted on continuing.

"At half-time we were calm," Hessenthaler told the Northern Echo. "I spoke to Craig and at one stage I wanted to come off the pitch - and Craig agreed with me.

"He was saying the same, we backed each other up, but the players wanted to carry on and credit to them … We spoke and their players wanted to carry on too.

"I didn't like what was going on. I felt it in my stomach … It's a crazy day, and a sad day for football."

Effiong took to social media after the game revealing an apology from a Hartlepool fan, but the striker insisted that "a stand" must be taken against racist abuse.

"Week in week out no one will ever understand what we as black players go through for just trying to enjoy a game of football," Effiong said.

Hartlepool United have condemned the alleged incident at Victoria Park

"They will never feel our pain… It's not acceptable, racism is not on and must take a stand.

"You will never keep us down and we will plug away each day trying to defeat stupid fickle fans that think this will get to us."

The FA have launched an investigation into the events, which Hartlepool immediately condemned following the match.

A Hartlepool statement said that "it is important that we stand up as a club and express our position," while the club's chief executive Mark Maguire promised "necessary action" would be taken against the offenders.

"Hartlepool United utterly condemn racist behaviour of any description," Maguire said.

"We are proudly inclusive as a club, and we know that the vast majority of Pools fans will join us in standing up against words and actions which have no place in football or society.

"As I understand it, in this, the early stages after the event, individuals have been identified and will be dealt with in the strongest possible manner by both the club and police."