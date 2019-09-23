Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk vie for FIFA player of the year award

Virgil van Dijk is favourite for the main award

The 2019 Best FIFA Football Awards take place in Italy live on Sky Sports on Monday, but who will win the coveted player of the year award?

The glitzy ceremony will commence from the famous La Scala in Milan from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, where the best players and coaches from the men's and women's game will be vying for a number of prizes.

The shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award was announced earlier this month, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk up for the main gong.

Liverpool's Van Dijk is the favourite after a spectacular year on Merseyside, where he lifted the Champions League and helped the Reds to a club-record 97 points as they came agonisingly close to catching Manchester City in the title race. He was also named the PFA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Year.

Messi is back among the nominees after missing out on making the shortlist last season - having been included in the final three for The Best FIFA Men's Player and its predecessors the FIFA Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year award every year between 2007 and 2017.

The Barcelona star scored more league goals than anyone else in Europe last season, registering 36 times as he helped his club win another La Liga title.

Ronaldo also guided Juventus to domestic success, winning both Serie A and the Italian Super Cup in his first full season at the club - before starring for Portugal as they won the inaugural UEFA Nations League tournament in June.

The vote is split between national coaches of FIFA Member Associations, their team captains, a select group of media from those countries, and fans, but who do you think deserves the prize?

In a two hour ceremony, there are also prizes up for grabs for the best women's player, best men's coach (with Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino battling it out), best women's coach and the best goalkeeper for the men's and women's game.

Messi, Dániel Zsóri and Juan Fernando Quintero are up for the FIFA Puskás Award for the best goal scored last season while the FIFPro World XI will be announced for both the men's and women's game.

