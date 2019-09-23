Thomas Cook: Liverpool and Manchester United fans affected by collapse of holiday firm

Fans of both Manchester United and Liverpool could be affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters are among those facing potential travel disruption following the collapse of holiday firm Thomas Cook.

The debt-ridden company entered compulsory liquidation in the early hours of Monday morning after it failed to secure an extra £200m needed to keep it afloat following talks with creditors and the government.

The collapse has affected round one million customers who had travel booked in the coming months, including football fans who have pre-booked packages for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea matches.

In a statement to Sky Sports News, a Manchester United spokesperson said: "We were sad to hear the news regarding Thomas Cook and the impact this will have on its customers and employees.

"Along with other Premier League clubs, Thomas Cook Sports have been travel partners with Manchester United.

"They have pre-sold a small number of tickets and hospitality for some home matches this season, along with travel packages to two upcoming UEFA Europa League away games.

"As soon as we were aware of their potential insolvency, we started to work through contingency plans and we will endeavour to contact affected Manchester United fans who had booked direct via Thomas Cook."

Thomas Cook has an arrangement with Liverpool to sell 360 matchday hospitality packages to fans for every home match. The company is one of a number used by Liverpool to also arrange travel for supporters.

A Liverpool FC statement read: "We are aware Thomas Cook has ceased trading this morning. Thomas Cook sells 360 hospitality packages for each of our home games at Anfield.



"We are currently assessing the impact of Thomas Cook ceasing trading and the impact for those supporters who have purchased packages from Thomas Cook. Once we have those details from Thomas Cook we will update supporters."

Everton are also liaising with Thomas Cook and say their main priority is assisting supporters who have made arrangements for Saturday's match against Manchester City.