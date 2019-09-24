Super 6: Three Carabao Cup shocks and how they match against predicted scorelines

Do not miss out on a free hit to land £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for the midweek Carabao Cup action. Sky Games weigh up some of the biggest shocks in the competition, and why you should not always back the favourites.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all feature in Tuesday's Super 6 round, which allows us to go back in time and look at some of the biggest shocks in the history of the competition.

The underdogs are not to be underestimated in Super 6, which makes the six scorelines hard to predict, as if it was not hard enough to predict already. Which one of the below three was the biggest shock?

Northampton stun Anfield

Northampton knocked Liverpool out of the competition in 2010

Liverpool 2-2 Northampton (2-4 pens) - Anfield, 2010

Abdul Osman was on hand to slot home the decisive penalty which sent Northampton through and Liverpool crashing out in 2010. It had come after David Ngog had struck to level proceedings with only five minutes of extra time to play, having gone behind to a Michael Jacobs tap-in. Ngog and Nathan Ecceleston missed their spot-kicks, which proved pivotal.

Bradford knock out Arsenal

Bradford defeated Arsenal on penalties in the League Cup after a 1-1 draw, despite being 65 places below the Gunners in the league pyramid

Bradford 1-1 Arsenal (3-2 pens) - Valley Parade, 2012

Thomas Vermaelen went from hero to zero for Arsenal. His header, with only two minutes remaining, cancelled out Garry Thompson's volley which put the hosts ahead, before missing the crucial penalty to send Bradford through to the semi-final. It was Bradford's ninth penalty shoot-out victory in a row, while they became the first side from the bottom tier of English football to reach the semi-final of the competition since Wycombe in 2006/07.

MK Dons make light work of Man Utd

Will Grigg scored twice in the famous MK Dons win

MK Dons 4-0 Manchester United - Stadium MK, 2014.

Braces from Will Grigg and Benik Afobe saw off a weak Manchester United side, who did not register a shot on target until the 72nd minute. Due to Man Utd finishing seventh in the Premier League the year before, they entered this cup competition in the second round for the first time since 1995. It was emulated through their performance, picked apart by a team two tiers below.

Bristol City's Carabao Cup Run, 2017/18

Korey Smith helped Bristol City to beat Man Utd during their wonderful run in the 2017/18 season

Lee Johnson's side dispatched four Premier league opponents, including Manchester United, before facing off against their noisy neighbours Manchester City, where they were defeated 5-3 on aggregate.

Round Two: Watford 2-3 Bristol City

Round Three: Bristol City 2-0 Stoke

Round Four: Bristol City 4-1 Crystal Palace

Quarter-final: Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United

What about this season?

2:40 Colchester have already knocked out Premier League side Crystal Palace this season Colchester have already knocked out Premier League side Crystal Palace this season

Below are the popular predictions in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Will the favourites get the job done or will you go against the grain?

Match 1: Arsenal v Nott'm Forest

95 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Arsenal

28 per cent have predicted 2-0

Match 2: Colchester v Tottenham

98 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Tottenham

30 per cent have predicted 0-3

Match 3: Luton v Leicester

90 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Leicester

28 per cent have predicted 0-2

Match 4: Portsmouth v Southampton

60 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Southampton

29 per cent have predicted 1-2

Portsmth vs So'ton Live on

Match 5: Preston v Manchester City

99 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Manchester City

23 per cent have predicted 0-4

Match 6: Sheffield Wed v Everton

50 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Everton

26 per cent have predicted 1-2