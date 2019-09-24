Super 6: Three Carabao Cup shocks and how they match against predicted scorelines
Could we see a mammoth shock in round three of the Carabao Cup?
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 24/09/19 6:39am
Super 6 is back for the midweek Carabao Cup action. Sky Games weigh up some of the biggest shocks in the competition, and why you should not always back the favourites.
The underdogs are not to be underestimated in Super 6, which makes the six scorelines hard to predict, as if it was not hard enough to predict already. Which one of the below three was the biggest shock?
Northampton stun Anfield
Liverpool 2-2 Northampton (2-4 pens) - Anfield, 2010
Abdul Osman was on hand to slot home the decisive penalty which sent Northampton through and Liverpool crashing out in 2010. It had come after David Ngog had struck to level proceedings with only five minutes of extra time to play, having gone behind to a Michael Jacobs tap-in. Ngog and Nathan Ecceleston missed their spot-kicks, which proved pivotal.
Bradford knock out Arsenal
Thomas Vermaelen went from hero to zero for Arsenal. His header, with only two minutes remaining, cancelled out Garry Thompson's volley which put the hosts ahead, before missing the crucial penalty to send Bradford through to the semi-final. It was Bradford's ninth penalty shoot-out victory in a row, while they became the first side from the bottom tier of English football to reach the semi-final of the competition since Wycombe in 2006/07.
MK Dons make light work of Man Utd
MK Dons 4-0 Manchester United - Stadium MK, 2014.
Braces from Will Grigg and Benik Afobe saw off a weak Manchester United side, who did not register a shot on target until the 72nd minute. Due to Man Utd finishing seventh in the Premier League the year before, they entered this cup competition in the second round for the first time since 1995. It was emulated through their performance, picked apart by a team two tiers below.
Bristol City's Carabao Cup Run, 2017/18
Lee Johnson's side dispatched four Premier league opponents, including Manchester United, before facing off against their noisy neighbours Manchester City, where they were defeated 5-3 on aggregate.
Round Two: Watford 2-3 Bristol City
Round Three: Bristol City 2-0 Stoke
Round Four: Bristol City 4-1 Crystal Palace
Quarter-final: Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United
What about this season?
Below are the popular predictions in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Will the favourites get the job done or will you go against the grain?
Match 1: Arsenal v Nott'm Forest
95 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Arsenal
28 per cent have predicted 2-0
Match 2: Colchester v Tottenham
98 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Tottenham
30 per cent have predicted 0-3
Match 3: Luton v Leicester
90 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Leicester
28 per cent have predicted 0-2
Match 4: Portsmouth v Southampton
60 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Southampton
29 per cent have predicted 1-2
99 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Manchester City
23 per cent have predicted 0-4
Match 6: Sheffield Wed v Everton
50 per cent of Super 6 players have backed Everton
26 per cent have predicted 1-2