European paper talk: AC Milan turned down the chance to sign Tammy Abraham in the summer

Tammy Abraham has impressed for Chelsea

AC Milan turned down the chance to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in the summer, plus more from Wednesday's back pages in Europe.

There is plenty of news and gossip emerging from across the continent. And our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Italy

AC Milan turned down the opportunity to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea this summer as the Serie A club deemed the striker too inexperienced at the top level. The 21-year-old has scored seven goals in six Premier League games this season. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Manchester City are the latest Premier League club linked with a move for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali. The 19-year-old has been dubbed the 'new Pirlo' in Italy and would cost around £40m. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan and several Premier League sides continue to monitor Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini who has a £26m release clause in his contract. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are expected to make another bid for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz next summer after an offer which included James Rodriguez was turned down by the Serie A side. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Ivan Rakitic is prepared to leave Barcelona in January and is likely to have offers from both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Newcastle are interested in Portugal midfielder Rony Lopes and Sevilla are prepared to let the 23-year-old leave in January. (Gol Digital)

Sergio Ramos is ready to extend his Real Madrid contract, which currently expires in 2021. "If the club want to sort it out, in five minutes it can be done," the Spain international said. (Onda Cero)

Sergio Ramos is reportedly negotiating a new deal with Real Madrid

Gerard Pique believes Barcelona's poor start to the campaign is down to the club's hectic pre-season schedule, which included trips to Japan and the U.S. "It did not help us start well, a lot of travel and little training." (AS)

Luis Suarez was whistled at by a small number of Barcelona supporters as he was substituted during the 2-1 win over Getafe. (Various)

France

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has insisted French be spoken within the club after reports claimed Neymar has not had lessons to learn the language. "If some do not understand it, take classes," Leonardo told the PSG squad this week. (L'Equipe)

It has been revealed the Brazilian star is able to speak with Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona, in Spanish. (L'Equipe)