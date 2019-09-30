Manchester United and Arsenal have had some tremendous Premier League encounters over the years, but how much do you remember? Take our quiz to find out!

The two teams were the main Premier League title rivals in the early 2000s and their meetings remain one of the most-anticipated fixtures of the season.

We have seen sensational goals, late drama and plenty of red cards when the pair go head-to-head, and they will do so again on Monday Night Football when the Gunners travel to Old Trafford.

But how much do you know about their history in the Premier League? Take our quiz below and test your Manchester United vs Arsenal knowledge!

Watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Arsenal is live on Monday Night Football from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.