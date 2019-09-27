Chrstian Benteke: Crystal Palace striker's sentencing for speeding offences adjourned

Christian Benteke faces a possible driving ban after being caught speeding twice

The sentencing of Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke for speeding offences has been adjourned for seven weeks so that other police matters can be linked to the court proceedings.

The 28-year-old is facing a possible driving ban after he was caught speeding twice in the space of two months earlier this year.

Benteke, of Kingston Hill, Surrey, has previously admitted driving his Bentley at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A3 in Richmond, south-west London, on January 20.

The Belgian was later clocked hitting 89mph, more than double the 40mph limit, on another section of the same road in Putney on March 11.

The footballer was not present at a short hearing at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court in London on Friday, where his sentencing was delayed for several weeks.

Benteke has scored four goals for Palace in his last 52 Premier League appearances

Magistrates were asked to adjourn the hearing so that two other police matters involving the footballer, one with the Metropolitan Police and one with Thames Valley Police, could be linked to court proceedings.

Magistrates accepted the requests and pushed the hearing back to November 15.

Speaking outside court, lawyers indicated that the further police matters involving Benteke relate to alleged speeding.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police later said the footballer had been sent a postal requisition on an alleged charge of speeding at 64mph over the 30mph limit on Streatham Palace Road on July 22.

Benteke, who is suffering a dip in his goal-scoring form, became Crystal Palace's record signing when he joined the club from Liverpool for a reported £32m in August 2016.