WSL round-up: Tottenham beat West Ham in front of 24,790 fans, Arsenal and Man Utd stay perfect

Lucy Quinn celebrate scoring Tottenham's second against West Ham

A bumper crowd of 24,790 supporters filled London Stadium to watch Tottenham beat West Ham in the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

Strikes from Rianna Dean and Lucy Quinn secure a 2-0 triumph for Spurs, making it two wins in three outings since winning promotion.

Dean headed Spurs into the lead in the 36th minute before Quinn, on her birthday, sealed the win just before full time.

Arsenal and Manchester City maintained their flawless starts to the Barclays FA Women's Super League season with victories over Brighton and Everton respectively.

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs scored her first goal since a serious knee injury, which kept her out of this summer's World Cup, as Arsenal eased to a 4-0 win.

Jordan Nobbs celebrates scoring Arsenal's fourth goal against Brighton

Kim Little struck first for the Gunners after just nine minutes, with Vivianne Miedema adding a second before half-time.

Danielle van de Donk netted a third before Nobbs rounded off the scoring in the 70th minute to ensure Arsenal ended the weekend top of the league on goal difference.

England captain Steph Houghton's seventh-minute free kick gave Manchester City a 1-0 win at Haig Avenue.

Guro Reiten struck twice in the first 10 minutes for Chelsea as they stormed to a 4-0 victory at Bristol City.

England captain Steph Houghton scored a free-kick as City won 1-0 at Everton

The Norwegian midfielder slotted home from six yards and then scored a volley before Ji So-Yun hit her side's third.

Sophie Ingle tapped home to wrap up the win for third-placed Chelsea while Bristol City remain in 10th and without a win.

Meanwhile, Birmingham's game against Reading was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.