Borussia Dortmund doubtful over Jadon Sancho's long-term future - European Paper Talk

The transfer window is closed until January but that doesn't mean clubs across Europe aren't scouting players, speaking to agents and putting the building blocks in place for future deals.

Which is why there is plenty of news and gossip emerging from across the continent. And our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Germany

Jadon Sancho will not remain at Borussia Dortmund for the duration of his five-year contract, BVB sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed. "No decision has been made [on a transfer next summer]. But you don't have to be a prophet to say Jadon won't play here for five more years." (Kicker)

Spain

Eden Hazard is not viewed as a leader on or off the pitch by senior members of the Real Madrid dressing room. Injury has disrupted the Belgian's start to life at the Bernabeu and he's yet to score or assist for the La Liga club. (El Chiringuito)

Senior players at Barcelona are unsure why the club didn't have an alternative to Neymar lined up once it became clear Paris Saint-Germain were not going to sell the Brazilian in the summer. (Sport)

Barcelona's 16-year-old winger Ansu Fati has been included by Spain head coach Robert Moreno on the preliminary squad list for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Sweden and Norway next month. (Cadena SER)

Italy

Jose Mourinho doesn't expect to make a return to Italian football. "I haven't worked for almost eight months so we'll see what happens, but I don't think I'll come back to work in Italy. It's a feeling... I don't think my future will be in Italy." (Tiki Taka)

Claudio Ranieri believes Massimiliano Allegri, who has been linked with Tottenham and Manchester United, would be suited to coaching in England. "Massimiliano would have no problems understanding the mentality of English football," he said. (Radio Anch'io Sport)

Ranieri could soon make a return to the touchline as the 67-year-old is on AC Milan's shortlist to replace Marco Giampaolo. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Rossoneri have also held talks with club legend Andriy Shevchenko over a return to San Siro. The former striker, who scored 175 goals for Milan, is currently in charge of the Ukraine national team. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Genoa have held talks with Gennaro Gattuso as they look to replace the under-pressure Aurelio Andreazzoli. (Sky Italia)

France

Edinson Cavani is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer when his contract expires. The Ligue 1 champions have yet to hold talks with the striker over a new deal and he's been linked with David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami. (L'Equipe)

Holland

Ajax are set to offer midfielder Donny van de Beek a new contract. The 22-year-old was courted by Real Madrid in the summer as an alternative to Paul Pogba and Los Blancos could return for the Dutch international even if he does sign a new deal. (Voetbal International)