Andros Townsend goal for Crystal Palace earns Super 6 player £250,000 jackpot

Play Super 6 this week for a chance to win £250,000

Last Updated: 01/10/19 9:52am

Andros Townsend's late strike earned one player the Super 6 jackpot!

Andros Townsend struck in the 92nd minute to hand Crystal Palace three points on Saturday, and, more importantly, Stephen Lloyd £250,000. The Super 6 jackpot has gone again - can you follow suit?

The jackpot was well on its way to being shared last weekend - until Townsend doubled the Eagles' lead against Norwich and allowed one lucky player to walk away with the £250,000 prize.

The winner's all-important results

Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley
Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham
Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich
Tottenham 2-1 Southampton
Wolves 2-0 Watford
2:58
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League

An unconvincing win for Tottenham against Southampton was predicted, while the Super 6 winner opted for score draws involving Aston Villa and Burnley and Bournemouth and West Ham.

Three 2-0 home victories for Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Wolves completed the spectacular for Stephen Lloyd, who is the fourth player to land the £250,000 jackpot in only 11 Super 6 rounds this term. All four of the jackpots have gone in the last seven rounds of the free-to-play game.

Jeff Stelling has given away £1m already this season and the clocks have not even gone back yet!

Can Harry Kane and Tottenham help you land Tuesday's big prize?
Can Harry Kane and Tottenham help you land Tuesday's big prize?

Tuesday's Super 6 fixtures

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich
Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb
Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen
Leeds vs West Brom
Middlesbrough vs Preston
Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest

ANOTHER Super 6 Winner

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot on Tuesday, for the fifth time this year!

