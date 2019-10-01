Andros Townsend goal for Crystal Palace earns Super 6 player £250,000 jackpot

Andros Townsend's late strike earned one player the Super 6 jackpot!

Andros Townsend struck in the 92nd minute to hand Crystal Palace three points on Saturday, and, more importantly, Stephen Lloyd £250,000. The Super 6 jackpot has gone again - can you follow suit?

The jackpot was well on its way to being shared last weekend - until Townsend doubled the Eagles' lead against Norwich and allowed one lucky player to walk away with the £250,000 prize.

The winner's all-important results

Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich

Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

Wolves 2-0 Watford

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League

An unconvincing win for Tottenham against Southampton was predicted, while the Super 6 winner opted for score draws involving Aston Villa and Burnley and Bournemouth and West Ham.

Three 2-0 home victories for Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Wolves completed the spectacular for Stephen Lloyd, who is the fourth player to land the £250,000 jackpot in only 11 Super 6 rounds this term. All four of the jackpots have gone in the last seven rounds of the free-to-play game.

Jeff Stelling has given away £1m already this season and the clocks have not even gone back yet!

Can Harry Kane and Tottenham help you land Tuesday's big prize?

Tuesday's Super 6 fixtures

Tottenham vs Bayern Munich

Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb

Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen

Leeds vs West Brom

Middlesbrough vs Preston

Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest