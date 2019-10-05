Eden Hazard scores first goal for table-topping Real Madrid - European round-up

Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Granada

Eden Hazard scored his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt as they went four points clear at the top of La Liga with a 4-2 win over second-placed Granada.

Hazard scored on the stroke of half-time to double Real's lead after Karim Benzema's opener inside two minutes. Luka Modric then smashed in a third from outside the box.

But Granada, this season's surprise package in La Liga, pulled two goals back. Real 'keeper Alphonse Areola, in for the ill Thibaut Courtois, blundered over a back-pass eight minutes later and bundled over Alvaro Vadillo, with Darwin Machis making no mistake from the spot.

Domingos Duarte then made it 3-2 when he netted at the far post, but James Rodriguez scored in stoppage-time as Real repelled the comeback and continued their unbeaten start.

Also on Saturday, Leganes stayed bottom of the table after losing 2-1 to Levante, while Valencia are now eighth following a 2-1 win over Alaves.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich suffer shock home defeat

Bayern Munich were defeated 2-1 at the Allianz Arena by Hoffenheim just four days after beating Tottenham 7-2 in London.

Hoffenheim celebrate their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena

Sargis Adamyan's double either side of Robert Lewandowski's equaliser was enough to secure a famous victory for Hoffenheim and subject the German champions to their first defeat of the season.

Serge Gnabry, who scored four against Spurs, had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The defeat was Bayern's first at home in all competitions since March and their first in the league for a year, but they remain top after both Freiburg and Schalke failed to take advantage.

Freiburg drew 2-2 with Dortmund, while Schalke conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Cologne. Elsewhere, Paderborn lost 2-1 to Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig.

Ligue 1: Neymar scores again in PSG win

Neymar continued on his road to redemption with Paris Saint-Germain fans with another stoppage-time goal, this one sealing an emphatic victory as the French champions romped to a 4-0 win over Angers.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring after 13 minutes, before assisting goals for Mauro Icardi and Idrissa Gueye either side of half-time.

Neymar was booked for handball 10 minutes from time, but made amends with his late goal.