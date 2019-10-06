Jill Scott withdraws from England Women's squad due to ankle strain

Jill Scott has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury

Manchester City's Jill Scott has withdrawn from the England Women's squad due to an ankle strain and will miss Tuesday's game against Portugal in Lisbon.

The 32-year-old midfielder played the 90 minutes of England's 2-1 loss against Brazil on Saturday but returned to Manchester as a precaution after picking up the injury.

Having trained with the Lionesses throughout the camp, Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp and Everton forward Chloe Kelly will now be named in Phil Neville's squad.

The team have arrived in Lisbon ahead of Tuesday's match at the Bonfim Stadium.

England suffered a fourth defeat in their last five encounters on Saturday but Neville is not worried about the poor run.

Debinha scored twice for Brazil

"In terms of the performance I'm not concerned with what I've seen today - it actually gives me great hope that this set of players are going in the right direction," he said.

"We should have been at least 3-0 up at half-time but in that little period in the second half they hit us with two sucker-punches and then we dominated the game after that.

"That's the way it's falling for us at the moment in time and we've got to accept that this is one of those periods."