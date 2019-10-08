'Transfer windows must align across Europe', says head of European Leagues

The Premier League transfer window should close at the same time as other top competitions, according to the head of the European Leagues.

England's top 20 clubs will hold further talks next month on whether to put transfer deadline day to the same date as most of Europe.

The Premier League sides voted to close their window earlier in 2017 - to the Thursday before the season begins - but the move was met with criticism from some top managers this past summer.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan left Arsenal to join Roma on September 2.

And a change has been supported by the official in charge of the Association of European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL), which represents 36 leagues including the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

"It would be better to have all the windows aligned," Lars-Christer Olsson, EPFL chairman, told Sky Sports News.

"It's a domestic decision and it has to be agreed in a proper way and everybody has to agree if it's going to happen.

"I have no opinion about the date itself because it has to be discussed in connection with different competitions. If I look into the overall system, I think it would make sense that they are aligned."

The Premier League window closed on August 8 this year, whereas France, Germany and Italy closed theirs on September 2.

It led to a number of Premier League players leaving for Europe when the season had begun and the move was criticised by managers, including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, who highlighted a lack of squad stability.

And, speaking at Leaders Sport Business Summit in Twickenham on Tuesday, Olsson said: "We are, from time to time, discussing the consequences of having different dates.

"There was an attempt, a couple of years ago, from the European Leagues to coordinate at least the summer window. We agreed a final date but didn't agree on a joint final date.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen was one of a number of Premier League players unsettled as the season began

"In the Swedish league, where I am also the chairman, the most important window is in the summer. If the transfer window is not properly adjusted for our clubs, it could mean they are losing their best players when they are going to go into the international competitions or vice-versa.

"This is what I mean in seeing an advantage on agreeing on one deadline for transfers."

Larsson stressed the EPFL is not in talks with the Premier Leagues over the matter. Under Premier League rules, 11 clubs - a majority - are required to change the date and time of summer transfer windows.