Paul Gascoigne starts trial for allegedly kissing woman without consent

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has arrived at court to face an allegation of kissing a woman without consent.

The ex-midfielder is accused of kissing the woman on a train between York and Newcastle in August last year.

The 52-year-old has already entered a not guilty plea to the single charge of sexual assault, and his trial at Teesside Crown Court is due to start later on Monday.

Wearing sunglasses, a blue suit and a patterned tie, Gascoigne was mobbed by photographers as he walked into the court building.

At a previous hearing earlier this year, the court heard how Gascoigne's defence will be that he has a propensity to kiss people "in a non-sexual manner".

His trial is scheduled to last five days.