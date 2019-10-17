Paul Gascoigne cleared of all charges after being found not guilty of sexual assault

Paul Gascoigne has been cleared of all charges after being found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman on a train last year.

The 52-year-old was charged over an incident on a CrossCountry train from York to Newcastle last year, when he was said to have kissed a "shocked" woman who was in his carriage.

Gascoigne, who denied a single charge of sexual assault, said he kissed the woman on the York to Newcastle train in August 2018 to boost her confidence after he claimed he heard someone call her fat.

Paul Gascoigne, outside court, said in a statement through his solicitor: “the last 12 months have been tough to have a sexual charge hanging over me, but pleased the jury reached the right verdict.” Gazza himself then said “I’m off to the dentist!” before leaving a free man. pic.twitter.com/iU1wB7d3oA — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) October 17, 2019

The retired footballer wept in the dock as he was cleared of sexual assault and let out a sigh of relief.

The jury at Teesside Crown Court had been considering an alternative, lesser charge of assault by beating, which Gascoigne was also cleared of.

Upon hearing the verdict, Gascoigne shed a few tears and thanked both judge and jury.

