Paul Gascoigne found not guilty of sexual assault charge

Paul Gascoigne has been found not guilty of sexual assault at Teesside Crown Court

Paul Gascoigne has been found not guilty of sexual assault of a woman on a train last year.

The jury at Teesside Crown Court are still considering an alternative charge of assault by beating.

The former England footballer told jurors he had no sexual intention when he planted the sloppy kiss on the stranger, whom he said had been abused by another passenger.

Gascoigne, who denied a single charge of sexual assault, said he kissed the woman on the York to Newcastle train in August 2018 to boost her confidence after he claimed he heard someone call her fat.

The 52-year-old wept in the dock as he was cleared of sexual assault.

Judge Peter Armstrong told the jury he will now accept a majority verdict on the lesser, alternative count that they are still considering.

When the judge summed up the case on Wednesday, he told jurors that "assault by beating" is committed if the defendant "intentionally applies unlawful force to another who does not consent to it".

No verdict on that remaining charge will be taken before 2pm.

More to follow...