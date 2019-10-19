FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil abandoned after alleged racism

The FA Cup qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil was abandoned on Saturday after Haringey players walked off the pitch due to alleged racist abuse.

Haringey's goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat said afterwards that he was spat at and the victim of racial abuse.

The FA Cup tie was abandoned in the 64th minute with Yeovil 1-0 up, before the home side left the field of play.

"Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information," said a post on the official Haringey Borough Twitter account.

"Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon. It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what's happened as much as we are. One club, one community."

Both sides returned to the pitch after the game had been abandoned to shake hands with each other and applaud the supporters.

Kick It Out praised the "swift and decisive action" taken by the Haringey manager Tom Loizou and his players, comparing their response to that of the England team in last week's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria.

A Kick It Out statement on Twitter said: "The reports relating to events at Haringey Borough FC this afternoon, in The FA Cup tie with Yeovil Town, are of alleged racist abuse aimed at their goalkeeper, [Valery] Douglas Pajetat, and yet again means players are continuing to receive discriminatory abuse while doing their job.

"The Haringey manager and players took swift and decisive action as a result of the abuse, similar to that taken by the England team out in Bulgaria just five days ago.

"Kick It Out has informed The FA and will support the club in identifying the offender(s) to ensure appropriate action is taken and strong punishment issued.

"We would also like to offer our full support to Douglas and all at Haringey Borough FC."