European paper talk: Pep Guardiola targeted by AC Milan

With news AC Milan are planning to target Pep Guardiola and more, here's the back pages from Monday's European newspapers.

Spain

AC Milan are putting together a package to entice Pep Guardiola to San Siro when his deal with Manchester City expires in 2021. Those in charge of the Italian club believe he is the perfect man to get them back on track, and plans are in place to bring Marc Overmars in as director of football. (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sell Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes to finance a move for Christian Eriksen in January. The playmaker is a Real Madrid transfer target, with Juventus and Bayern Munich also showing an interest in him. (AS)

Real Madrid are monitoring Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho as well as Norway's 19-year-old forward Erling Braut Haaland. The Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid has been a revelation this season. (El Desmarque)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on his way back to Serie A and the legendary forward has revealed a move to Napoli is of some interest. "Seeing the love of that city would almost make me want to try an experience at Napoli, as it would be fantastic to replicate what Diego (Maradona) did." (Marca)

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman would like to manage Barcelona in the future and has a clause in his contract allowing clubs to hire him after the 2020 European Championships. (Marca)

Italy

Inter want to reinforce their squad in January with coach Antonio Conte interested in both Ivan Rakitic and Nemanja Matic. The former Chelsea head coach wants an experienced head in his midfield with the Serie A side currently conceding more goals than he would like. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens. The Belgium international's current deal expires at the end of the season and the 32-year-old had been linked with a lucrative move to China. However, it's the Bundesliga team who have the most concrete interest in the former PSV winger. (Sky Italia)

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could leave the club in January, despite only signing for the Serie A champions in the summer. The former PSG player is struggling to break into Maurizio Sarri's starting XI and with the league leaders looking to add Christian Eriksen to their ranks, he would drop further down the pecking order. Spurs are believed to be interested in the 24-year-old. (Calciomercato)

France

PSG are exploring the possibility of bringing Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa to the French capital in the summer. Both Thomas Tuchel and Leonardo are admirers of the 21-year-old and know they will have to act quickly to land him ahead of Juventus. Chiesa has struck up quite the partnership with Franck Ribery this season. (Le10Sport)

Belgium

PSG defender Thomas Meunier claims he could have moved to Everton in the summer but the Belgium international wanted to play European football, something not on offer at Goodison Park. (Het Laatste Nieuws)