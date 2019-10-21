Two men charged after violence at Leeds vs Birmingham

Two men have been charged after violence at Elland Road on Saturday

West Yorkshire Police have charged two men following the violence that broke out at Elland Road during and after Leeds’ 1-0 win over Birmingham.

A 44-year-old from Leeds has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence, and a 25-year-old man from Leeds has been charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle.

Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on November 7.

Two men aged 19 and 22 and a 17-year-old, all from Birmingham, were given a community resolution for being drunk and disorderly, as was a 56-year-old man from Lincolnshire, who was arrested with them.

A 24-year-old man from Leeds and 20-year-old man from Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

Two further men from Leeds, who were each arrested on suspicion of assault and affray, were released without charge.

The force are appealing for more witnesses to come forward after a total of 11 arrests were made, 10 of which they say have been dealt with.

A statement on Monday read: "Detectives are now carrying out a detailed post-incident investigation to fully capture all offences arising from the incidents and to identify those responsible.

"Crowd trouble began in the West Stand towards the end of the game, with stewards and police officers responding to the situation to keep fans apart. Further disorder occurred outside the Elland Road ground and continued for around 45 minutes before the crowds were dispersed by police.

"A number of stewards and police officers were assaulted during the incidents, which also saw items, including bottles and cones, thrown at both mounted officers and officers on foot. No serious injuries were reported. Ten people who were arrested have now been dealt with."

Leeds won the game 1-0

Superintendent Chris Bowen, who heads operational policing for Leeds district, said: "The behaviour seen during these incidents both inside and outside the ground was completely unacceptable and we recognise the need for there to be a full and comprehensive criminal investigation.

"These were isolated incidents involving only a relative minority of the supporters of both sides and it is fair to say this is the worst trouble we have seen at Elland Road for over a decade.

"We are currently recovering and analysing all available CCTV from in and around the ground to assist the investigation but we would still like to hear from anyone who has any phone footage or other information that could assist us in identifying those involved in the disorder.

"We also recognise there may be people who have been assaulted during these incidents but have not yet reported it to us, and we would encourage them to contact us as soon as possible so we have a full picture of all the offences that occurred.

"We are certain that the law-abiding majority of fans on both sides will want to support our investigation and help to send a very clear message that incidents such as these cannot and will not be tolerated."

Anyone with relevant footage or other information is asked to contact the investigation team at West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting Operation Bandshot or online via the Yorkshire Police website.