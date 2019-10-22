Fantasy team of the Week: Marcus Rashford back to his best?

Marcus Rashford celebrates his opening goal against Liverpool

Check out who starred during Gameweek 11 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Did any of your team make this week's XI?

Jordan Pickford - £7m: 11 points

It was a welcome clean sheet for Jordan Pickford and Everton, who picked up his first since the two he registered in quick succession at the start of the season. He made tier one save bonus points, allowing him to surpass Dean Henderson, who received a yellow card against Arsenal, reducing his weekly tally to 10 Fantasy Football points.

Cesar Azpilicueta - £10m: 10 points

Cesar Azpilicueta now has two clean sheets from three, earning 19 Fantasy Football points in that period. The Chelsea captain also registered over 70 passes to claim tier two passing bonus points, which gave him his biggest haul of the campaign thus far.

Kurt Zouma - £7.3m: 10 points

Kurt Zouma recorded the same score in a same manner. It is his first clean sheet of the season and one that was needed, registering over half of his total points from this match alone. Zouma tallied one point more than Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori, who could have made it a perfect Chelsea back four in the Fantasy Team of the Week but only has nine points.

Andy Robertson - £10.2m: 10 points

Andy Robertson grabbed yet another assist for Liverpool at Old Trafford

Andy Robertson ended with 10 Fantasy Football points after Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford, but he recorded them in a different way to the other defenders. The Scotland defender also claimed tier two passing bonus points with Liverpool seeing over 65 per cent of the ball, while making two tackles to reach the tier one bonus threshold.

Marcos Alonso - £9.1m: 15 points

The highest scoring defender of the weekend comes in the form of Marcos Alonso. His 15 points came from the match-winner against Newcastle, a clean sheet and tier one shot bonus points, comfortably rewarding him with his largest tally of the campaign. The Spaniard now has 28 Fantasy Football points in his last three outings.

Marcos Alonso celebrates the only goal against Newcastle

David Silva - £10.8m: 13 points

David Silva has 53 points for the season and registered his third double-figure haul of 2019/20 in Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace. Silva scored his second goal of the term and has now contributed to six in seven starts this year. The Spanish midfielder was awarded with the man of the match, while he picked up tier one shot bonus points after hitting the target twice.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - £8.1m: 13 points

Abdoulaye Doucoure put in a man-of-the-match performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Watford picked up an important point. His goal had originally put his side ahead, while he made two tackles in the draw, racking up a respectable 13 points, rewarding the 3.21 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses who had recruited his services.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gives Watford the lead against Tottenham

Youri Tielemans - £8m: 13 points

Youri Tielemans makes his second appearance in the Fantasy Team of the Week after grabbing Leicester's second goal in their 2-1 win over Burnley, scoring his second of the season in the process. Tielemans managed to register another shot on target to obtain tier one bonus points, while his overall play saw him crowned the man of the match.

Jack Grealish - £7.9m: 16 points

Jack Grealish equalises for Aston Villa

Aston Villa's playmaker now has two in two as Villa earned back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season. Jack Grealish was at the centre of it and put on a man-of-the-match display as he contributed to both goals through his strike and assist, also registering tier one shot bonus points in his afternoon's work. Grealish has 27 points from his last two matches.

Danny Ings - £9m: 10 points

Danny Ings has three goals in as many games for Southampton, despite not tasting victory in that time. In his six starts this season, Ings has found the net four times, while creating one for his side. His three shots on target enabled him to beat Gabriel Jesus to the second striker spot in the Fantasy Team of the Week due to his superior value for money. He is Southampton's highest scorer in the game with 45 points.

Marcus Rashford - £10.8m: 10 points

Marcus Rashford looked energetic, quick and vibrant in Manchester United's draw with Liverpool, grabbing the opening goal at Old Trafford as he tucked the ball past Alisson. It was Rashford's first goal in four matches, much to the delight of the patient 7.22 per cent of Fantasy Football bosses who have stuck by his side. His performance saw him earn the man-of-the-match award - could more be about to follow with a favourable run of fixtures incoming?