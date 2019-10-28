Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane on Barcelona radar - European Paper Talk

Harry Kane is a reported target for Barcelona as they look for Luis Suarez replacements

The January transfer window inches ever closer and clubs across the continent will be scouting potential targets and holding discussions with clubs and agents over future deals.

Spain

Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane remain on Barcelona's radar as they continue to scour Europe for a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez. Kylian Mbappe and Lautaro Martinez are, however, the front-runners on the club's shortlist. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are set to open contract talks with Lionel Messi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the coming months. Messi's current deal expires in the summer of 2021 while the German goalkeeper's contract runs until 2022. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are interested in Stefano Sensi and could make a move for the Italian midfielder next summer. Sensi is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Sassuolo and the Serie A club have an option to make the deal permanent for £21.5m. (Sport)

Lionel Messi is into penultimate year of his contract and can leave Barcelona for free next summer

Carles Alena is set to leave Barcelona on loan in January due to a lack of playing time this season. The midfielder has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League but Barca would prefer the 21-year-old to remain in La Liga. (Sport)

Real Madrid are interested in Paris Saint-Germain's 17-year-old midfielder Adil Aouchiche, who struck nine goals in four games at this summer's U17 European Championships. (AS)

Italy

Milan Skriniar is being tracked by Man Utd, according to reports

Manchester United are keen on Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar but the Premier League side would face competition from Barcelona if they decide to move for the Slovakia international. (Tuttosport)

Antonio Conte would rather Inter pursue a deal for Arturo Vidal in January rather than trying to convince Barcelona to sell Ivan Rakitic. The Italian coach does not believe the Croatian midfielder is needed after the emergence of Stefano Sensi. (Tuttosport)

France

Edinson Cavani's PSG contract expires at the end of the season

Watford have made an offer for 17-year-old striker Haissem Hassan, who plays for Ligue 2 side Chateauroux. However, the Hornets face competition from Barcelona to sign the France U18 international. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain have yet to hold talks with Edinson Cavani over a new contract and the Uruguayan is set to leave the French capital when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Le Parisen)

Mauro Icardi has called Paris Saint-Germain the best side he has played for after he struck twice in the club's 4-0 win over Marseille. "I have played with great champions, but this PSG is the best team I have ever played in," the Argentine striker said. (Canal+)

Holland

Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart believes the club should sign Ajax's Hakim Ziyech to replace Christian Eriksen: "I talked to [Daniel] Levy and said, 'Sign Ziyech after this season'. I'm convinced he would be a sensation in London." (Studio Voetbal)