Fantasy Football: The Leicester show as seven players feature

Leicester players celebrate after their massive victory over Southampton

Sky Games look at who shone during Gameweek 12 of Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Did any of your team make this week's XI?

Tim Krul - £6.4m: 16 points

Tim Krul denies Anthony Martial from the spot at Carrow Road

Tim Krul deservedly earned the man-of-the-match award after saving penalties from not only Marcus Rashford, but Anthony Martial too. Some superb close-range stops prevented Manchester United from running away with the match. Despite losing 3-1, the fact he was awarded with the man-of-the-match award tells the story of his afternoon. The Dutchman now has 25 Fantasy Football points from his last two matches.

Jonny Evans - £7.4m: 10 points

Perhaps the less glamorous of Leicester's Fantasy Football points haul on Friday night, but effective as ever. Jonny Evans made over 70 passes to earn tier two bonus points, while keeping a clean sheet in Leicester's demolition of Southampton. Evans has 25 points from his last four matches, which included a blank against Liverpool.

Ben Chilwell - £8m: 23 points

Ben Chilwell celebrates putting Leicester ahead

It was quite the performance from the Leicester left-back. Ben Chilwell opened the scoring in the thrashing, later creating two goals, one of which was a pinpoint cross for Jamie Vardy. Adding a clean sheet and tier two passing bonus points to his tally, Chilwell was the highest-scoring defender in Gameweek 12 with 23 points.

Caglar Soyuncu - £6.2m: 10 points

The revelation continues. Caglar Soyuncu cannot stop scoring points. It was another double-figure match for the centre-half, who now has 64 points so far this campaign. He leads the value-for-money charts, racking up 10.32 points per £M. The bargain of all bargain buys.

Willian - £9.7m: 12 points

Despite a lowly selection percentage of just 1.29 per cent, Willian continues to go under the radar. The Brazilian scored his second goal in four matches and claimed an assist in Chelsea's win at Burnley. He made tier one shot bonus points, capping off another fine week in Fantasy Football - he has 33 points from his last four games.

Robert Snodgrass - £7.7m: 11 points

Robert Snodgrass opened the scoring against Sheffield United

Robert Snodgrass made his first start in eight games for West Ham and he did not disappoint, originally putting his side in the lead, earning the man-of-the-match award for his performance as well. Will this be a sign of things to come for Snodgrass?

James Maddison - £8.3m: 11 points

James Maddison has 34 Fantasy Football points from his last five Premier League matches and has 52 thus far. His selection percentage currently stands at 28.5 per cent, and for good reason. The Englishman netted his third goal of the campaign, while making tier two passing bonus points as Leicester dictated possession.

Youri Tielemans - £8m: 13 points

Youri Tielemans scored the second goal in Leicester's record-breaking win

Youri Tielemans found the net for the second time in succession, while registering a second 13-point score in as many weeks. Tielemans also recorded one assist and reached tier one passing bonus points too. The Belgian has 58 Fantasy Football points to his name and is starting to kick on in some style.

Christian Pulisic - £10.1m: 26 points

Christian Pulisic celebrates his hat-trick goal

Christian Pulisic netted his first Premier League hat-trick and goals since his move from Borussia Dortmund. It was no surprise to see him crowned man of the match, subsequently justifying the selection from Frank Lampard, and beginning to pay back his £58m price tag. Pulisic is available for only £10.1m, with some favourable fixtures coming up for Chelsea.

Jamie Vardy - £10.7m: 20 points

Jamie Vardy was another to register a Premier League hat-trick at the weekend, taking his goal to count to nine for the season, meaning he is currently winning the race for the Golden Boot. His 20 points, coming from his goals and tier two shot bonus points, make him the second-highest scoring player in Fantasy Football, just five points behind Tammy Abraham.

Ayoze Perez - £9.2m: 23 points

Youri Tielemens, Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez were all on the scoresheet for Leicester against Southampton

Ayoze Perez notched his first Premier League goal for Leicester, which was followed by his second and third in an historic win for Brendan Rodgers' side. He pipped Jamie Vardy to the man-of-the-match award and so ended with 23 Fantasy Football points, rewarding the mere 1.18 per cent of bosses who had faith in Perez delivering goals.