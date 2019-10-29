Championship Team of the Month for October

We take look back at the top performers from the Championship in October, with 11 clubs represented in WhoScored.com's Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Kiko Casilla (Leeds) - 7.28

Leeds lost just once in October and conceded three goals in five matches as they maintained their push for automatic promotion. Casilla was vital between the sticks as he made 18 saves and kept more clean sheets (three) than any other goalkeeper.

Right-back: Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) - 7.45

Nottingham Forest faltered last month, yet Cash continued to impress at right-back. The 22-year-old made 22 tackles and interceptions combined for Forest, with an additional 16 clearances.

Centre-back: Sean Morrison (Cardiff) - 7.40

Cardiff's October started well then faded, culminating in a 1-0 loss at rivals Swansea, yet it was another month that saw Morrison shine. The centre-back notched his first goal of the season in the 3-0 win over QPR and he made a total of 28 clearances.

Centre-back: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield) - 7.39

Following a shambolic start to the season, Huddersfield's fortunes have turned and having gone through October unbeaten, winning three and conceding three, Schindler partners Morrison at the heart of the defence. The German bagged his first goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Barnsley at the weekend and was aerially dominant, making 19 headed clearances over the month.

Left-back: Antonee Robinson (Wigan) - 7.29

Rounding off the defence, Robinson won his second WhoScored.com Man of the Match award of the season in October with a star showing in Wigan's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The American was defensively sound, chipping in with 17 tackles and and more interceptions (18) than any other player.

Right midfield: Jed Wallace (Millwall) - 7.42

Only a handful of players had a direct hand in more Championship goals than Jed Wallace (three goals, one assist) in October as the winger excelled for Millwall. A star-man performance in their 2-0 win over Stoke over the weekend helped pushed his rating up.

Central midfield: Izzy Brown (Luton) - 7.64

No player registered more assists than Brown (three) in the Championship in October, while his 21 key passes were the most in the league last month. The 22-year-old's 11 accurate crosses were also the second most in the division.

Central midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom) - 7.53

Like Wallace, Pereira had a direct hand in four goals in October, scoring two and assisting two. In fact, his lowest WhoScored.com rated performance was a solid 7.36 in the weekend's 2-2 draw with Charlton. He made nine key passes and had 12 shots during the month.

Left midfield: Eberechi Eze (QPR) - 7.95

Eze is our Championship player of the month. An assist in QPRs 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night meant the winger had a direct hand in a goal in all but one of QPR's five league outings in October as he scored three and assisted two. No player won more WhoScored.com Man of the Match awards than Eze (two), who completed more dribbles (18) than any other Championship player.

Striker: Tom Barkhuizen (Preston) - 7.58

Four of the five goals Tom Barkhuizen has scored in the Championship this season came in October as the 26-year-old found the net in positive results against Barnsley, Leeds and Blackburn to contribute towards a WhoScored.com rating of 7.58. An additional assist meant Barkhuizen had a direct hand in five of the 10 league goals Preston netted in October.

Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) - 7.57

Rounding off the XI is Fulham forward Mitrovic. The Serbian striker scored more goals (six) than any other Championship player last month, which included a crucial hat-trick in a Man of the Match display against Luton, while no player mustered more shots than him (24).