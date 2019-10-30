Milan clubs chase Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal - European Paper Talk

Ivan Rakitic continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona

As the January transfer window inches ever closer, clubs across Europe will be identifying potential transfer targets and holding discussions with clubs and agents over future deals.

And we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Italy

Juventus could launch a move to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin in January. The France midfielder left the Serie A champions in 2016 for Manchester United but is keen to leave Old Trafford and is open to a return to Italy. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan and Inter Milan will pursue deals for Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal in January. Real Madrid midfielder Modric is on the radar of the Rossoneri while Barcelona duo Rakitic and Vidal have both been linked with a move to Inter. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Edinson Cavani turned down a move to Inter Milan in the summer as the Uruguay striker wanted to see out his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which expires at the end of the current campaign. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Zinedine Zidane has had his say on Gareth Bale's situation at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane does not want Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid in January. "We have a good relationship, no matter what is said about that in the press," Zidane said. "He never talks about leaving and I would not welcome his departure this winter." (Cadena Cope)

The Wales forward's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has played down speculation Bale will leave for China in January. "Gareth is ecstatic to play for Madrid," he said. "China? Don't believe everything you read." (Deportes Cuatro)

AC Milan are interested in Carles Alena and would like to sign the Barcelona midfielder on loan in January. However, the 21-year-old would prefer to stay in Spain and may have offers from Real Betis, Getafe, Celta Vigo and Granada. (Estadio Deportivo)

Ajax, Real Betis and Eibar hoped to take Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig on loan in the summer but the La Liga champions wanted the midfielder, who is regarded as one of the club's brightest academy prospects, to remain at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Could Jadon Sancho be on the move from Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund have identified Hertha winger Javairo Dilrosun and Valencia's Ferran Torres as potential replacements for Jadon Sancho. (Sport Bild)

Sancho is expected to leave Dortmund next summer and the German club will use the £130m fee Barcelona paid for Ousmane Dembele as a benchmark figure for the England international. (Sport Bild)

Denis Zakaria will not leave Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window according to the club's sporting director Max Eberl. The midfielder has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal. (Sportbuzzer)

France

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would prefer to only play in the Champions League and for Portugal: "If it were up to me I would only play important games," he said. "Those of the national team and the Champions League. Those with something at stake, with a difficult environment, with pressure." (France Football)

Layvin Kurzawa will turn down offers to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January and will see out his contract with the Ligue 1 club before leaving for nothing next summer. (Le Parisen)