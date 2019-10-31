Manchester United aware of sexual abuse allegations against former employee

Manchester United say they have co-operated fully with the Sheldon Review

Manchester United say they are aware of allegations concerning a former employee at the club relating to the ongoing inquiry into sexual abuse in football.

The allegations stretch back to the 1970s and 80s and centre around Billy Watts, a caretaker, kit-man and groundsman at The Cliff, Manchester United's former training ground.

Writing in The Athletic, Daniel Taylor has revealed that Watts, who died in 2009, was the subject of internal disciplinary action in 1989 and, as a result, was moved to a role away from the club's youth-team players.

A spokesperson for United said: "We have co-operated fully with the Sheldon Review (named after Clive Sheldon, the QC in charge of the inquiry) in an effort to make sure we were as comprehensive on this important matter as we could be.

"This involved conducting multiple interviews as part of our wide-ranging enquiries pursuant to the Review.

"These included a former employee who had conducted the disciplinary process against the former caretaker in the 1980s and other current and former employees who worked at the club in the 70s and 80s.

"All interviewees provided their full co-operation and information relating to the former caretaker has been included in Manchester United's submissions to the review.

"Identifying facts from historical allegations is never an easy process and their report will include any issues relating to Manchester United that are considered relevant by the review team."