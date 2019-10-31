Former Charlton defender Richard Rufus denies fraud charge

Richard Rufus arriving at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday

An ex-Premier League footballer has denied carrying out a multi-million pound fraud.

Former Charlton Athletic defender Richard Rufus, 44, is accused of pocketing £5.3m in criminal cash during a five-year scam.

Prosecutors allege that Rufus misled investors between May 2007 and April 2012 by telling them his foreign currency investment scheme was "low risk".

The defendant appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday morning without legal representation but was able to enter not guilty pleas to three counts relating to the alleged fraud.

Judge Martin Beddoe told him: "You will have the right at your trial to give evidence in your own defence, that means going into the witness box and being asked questions."

Rufus, of Anerley Hill, Crystal Palace, London, denies fraud, acquiring criminal property and carrying on a regulated activity without authorisation.

He was released on unconditional bail ahead of a three-week trial starting on June 8 next year.

Rufus spent his entire career at Charlton, making 288 appearances between 1993-2004. He also won six caps for England U21s.