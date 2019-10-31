Cristiano Ronaldo spooks Juventus team-mates as Joker, football world celebrates Halloween

0:20 Cristiano Ronaldo creeps around Juventus' training ground on Halloween to the soundtrack of "Thriller" while dressed as the Joker Cristiano Ronaldo creeps around Juventus' training ground on Halloween to the soundtrack of "Thriller" while dressed as the Joker

Cristiano Ronaldo spooking his Juventus team-mates as the joker to the beat of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" was among the best tricks as football clubs celebrated Halloween.

The forward will be hoping Juventus avoid a scare in their upcoming Serie A clash against Torino, Miralem Pjanic and Wojciech Szczesny certainly did when Ronaldo bumped into them while creeping around the club's training ground.

In the Premier League, instead of usual strike partners Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, a pair of spiders helped Mohamed Salah try his "hardest to look scary".

Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Arnaut Danjuma went head to head in the Cherries' 'feel box challenge' which involved worms, eyeballs, slime, and spaghetti...

'Pascal Ghost' and 'Grave-y Propper' made the teamsheet in Brighton's Halloween XI.

👻 Here's our Albion #Halloween side, have you got any for us to fill a substitutes bench?#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HDJpbNeIbb — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) October 31, 2019

Michail Antonio will be hoping this spooky recreation of West Ham's annual squad photo will be enough to frighten Newcastle this weekend.

Happy Halloween people 🎃 👻 🦇 pic.twitter.com/8xbsE0yXUP — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) October 31, 2019

Celtic's players were spooked by a clown on their way into training on Thursday, Leigh Griffiths was having none of it...

Meanwhile, Swansea and Birmingham battled it out over whose fans have the best pumpkin carving skills in the Championship.

Can anyone 🔝 this? 👇 https://t.co/BpUCJ84x3f — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 31, 2019

While Sheffield United Women's manager Carla Ward was given a fright on her way into the office...